Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The CBC's new boss has some thoughts. Plus: Deportations, Deepseek, a handsy Minister, and much more.

[MRG Podcast] Episode 3: What went down in Canadian politics Jan 24-30, 2025
Michelle Rempel Garner
Jan 31, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

The Liberals may have shut down Parliament, but Canada’s issues aren’t on pause. In this podcast roundup of political news (Jan 24-30, 2025), veteran strategist Sean Schnell and I press play on a whole mess of news:

We close with big news in Artificial Intelligence this week and discuss what the release of DeepSeek might mean for Canada.

(*Don’t forget to select auto-download for this podcast so that you don’t miss an update)

Share this post - it’s important.

Share

Beat algorithms, censorship bills, and news bans - hear directly from Michelle by subscribing to this newsletter.

Michelle Rempel Garner
Michelle Rempel Garner Podcast
Top political and policy analysis from an expert in both. Your backstage pass to the corridors of Canadian power. Hosted by Michelle Rempel Garner.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michelle Rempel Garner
Recent Episodes
“Irregular” Immigration, Where’s Mark Carney, Ketchup Wars, Capital Gains
  Michelle Rempel Garner
Integrity Questions Loom Over PM Selection Process
  Michelle Rempel Garner