Share post
Ep 5: The attempted cancellation of “common sense”

[MRG Podcast] What went down in Canadian politics Feb 8-14, 2025
Michelle Rempel Garner
Feb 15, 2025
4
Transcript

Happy Valentine’s Day and Flag Day weekend, fellow patriots. There’s a lot to love about this weekly wrap up of Canadian political developments, featuring Michelle and veteran political strategist Sean Schnell, including:

  • Is Parliament coming back or is an election imminent? This week, Liberal frontrunner Mark Carney confirmed the worst kept secret in Ottawa, suggesting he’d pull the pin on an election almost immediately after winning the Liberal race. But Karina Gould (who could possibly end up in second place in the Liberal’s race) wouldn’t. Chrystia Freeland is…..nowhere? (We give her some free comms advice). Meanwhile, the NDP practically begged the Liberals to bring back Parliament so they can continue to support them (for real). The former (reputation tarnished for his alleged role in the SNC-Lavalin scandal) Clerk of the Privy Council doesn’t think Parliament should be recalled (!!) - we debunk his argument. Meanwhile, one hundred Canadian business leaders signed a letter calling for Parliament to be recalled. We discuss all their positions and why they’re taking them, and what we think the likeliest outcome will be.

  • What to expect from Pierre Poilievre’s big Flag Day rally: This Flag Day weekend Conservative Party leader will hold a big rally with what’s expected to be a speech that’s heavy on policy ahead of a potentially imminent election. We discuss what Canadians should expect to hear from the speech, and also get into whether Canada’s political left newfound love of our nation’s flag is legit.

Michelle Rempel Garner
Michelle Rempel Garner Podcast
Top political and policy analysis from an expert in both. Your backstage pass to the corridors of Canadian power. Hosted by Michelle Rempel Garner.
Appears in episode
Michelle Rempel Garner
