Ep 5: The attempted cancellation of “common sense”

Happy Valentine’s Day and Flag Day weekend, fellow patriots. There’s a lot to love about this weekly wrap up of Canadian political developments, featuring Michelle and veteran political strategist Sean Schnell, including:

Release the ads! This week the Conservative Party released two new ads - one featuring Anaida Poilievre, the other, a scathing ad reviewing Mark Carney's record. We discuss why ads are needed, particularly in light of the legacy media’s conspicuous silence on Mark Carney’s record. Where are their questions about some crazy remarks he made about taxing Canadian steel, or downplaying Canada’s fentanyl crisis? If the legacy media won’t vet Mark Carney, then the Conservatives need to do it themselves.

Is Parliament coming back or is an election imminent? This week, Liberal frontrunner Mark Carney confirmed the worst kept secret in Ottawa, suggesting he’d pull the pin on an election almost immediately after winning the Liberal race. But Karina Gould (who could possibly end up in second place in the Liberal’s race) wouldn’t. Chrystia Freeland is…..nowhere? (We give her some free comms advice). Meanwhile, the NDP practically begged the Liberals to bring back Parliament so they can continue to support them (for real). The former (reputation tarnished for his alleged role in the SNC-Lavalin scandal) Clerk of the Privy Council doesn’t think Parliament should be recalled (!!) - we debunk his argument. Meanwhile, one hundred Canadian business leaders signed a letter calling for Parliament to be recalled. We discuss all their positions and why they’re taking them, and what we think the likeliest outcome will be.

The attempted cancellation of “common sense”. Senior political commentator Chantal Hébert had a sad trombone noise of a take this week on a phrase that resonates with a lot of Canadians - “common sense”. We break down why her take was off base, and why Canadians are probably going to see a lot more takes like this from left leaning legacy media over the next few months. Also, the CBC provided yet another example of why millions of Canadians have lost trust in their ability to deliver objective and unbiased news. A legacy columnist took issue with Michelle’s take on the matter - we discuss whether he was right or wrong.

What to expect from Pierre Poilievre’s big Flag Day rally: This Flag Day weekend Conservative Party leader will hold a big rally with what’s expected to be a speech that’s heavy on policy ahead of a potentially imminent election. We discuss what Canadians should expect to hear from the speech, and also get into whether Canada’s political left newfound love of our nation’s flag is legit.

Don’t forget to select auto-download for this podcast so that you don’t miss an update. Have a topic you want us to discuss on next week’s pod? Reply to this email.