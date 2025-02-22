Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Liberals to use "emergency powers" again?

[MRG Podcast] Episode 6: What went down in Canadian politics Feb 15-21, 2025
Michelle Rempel Garner
Feb 22, 2025
5
Share
Transcript

Happy Saturday, fellow patriots. In today's episode, veteran political strategist Sean Schnell and I discuss:

All that and more, on this week's episode of our podcast. Don't forget to select auto-download for this podcast so you don't miss an update. Have a topic you want us to discuss on next week's pod? Reply to this email.

Share this post - it’s important.

Share

Beat algorithms, censorship bills, and news bans - hear directly from Michelle by subscribing to this newsletter.

Michelle Rempel Garner
Michelle Rempel Garner Podcast
Top political and policy analysis from an expert in both. Your backstage pass to the corridors of Canadian power. Hosted by Michelle Rempel Garner.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Appears in episode
Michelle Rempel Garner
Recent Episodes
Ep 5: The attempted cancellation of “common sense”
  Michelle Rempel Garner
Ep. 4: Those polls, the Liberals float banning X, and campaign "pivots".
  Michelle Rempel Garner
The CBC's new boss has some thoughts. Plus: Deportations, Deepseek, a handsy Minister, and much more.
  Michelle Rempel Garner
“Irregular” Immigration, Where’s Mark Carney, Ketchup Wars, Capital Gains
  Michelle Rempel Garner
Integrity Questions Loom Over PM Selection Process
  Michelle Rempel Garner