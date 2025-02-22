Liberals to use "emergency powers" again?

Happy Saturday, fellow patriots. In today's episode, veteran political strategist Sean Schnell and I discuss:
Why Mark Carney is musing about using "emergency powers": This week, the Liberal leadership frontrunner's campaign admitted to having "muddled messaging" after getting caught saying one thing on an important issue in Western Canada and quite another in Quebec and said he'd use "emergency powers." Carney also raised eyebrows on two more major issues:
He announced a "sneaky" new budget trick: Carney announced a new spending slogan that many were calling out as a terrible idea. It also sounded a lot like Justin Trudeau's campaign in 2015 and doesn't bode well for Canadians.
He continues to refuse to disclose his financial interests. He seems set to exploit a loophole in Canada's federal ethics disclosure laws, which could have significant implications if one of the companies he sat on the board for - Stripe - goes public this year.
The New Democratic Party melts down over nuclear-grade polling numbers: This week, certain pollsters released surveys that suggested a collapse of the NDP's numbers. A senior NDP caucus member wasn't happy about it. This reaction begs the question, why didn't the NDP trigger an election this past fall?
The Liberal leadership debates commeth: We discuss what Mark Carney's challengers will have to do at the debates to prevent what looks to be a Liberal party coronation of the former central banker.
What happened to the principle of caretaker governments?: This week, lame-duck Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, presently presiding over a prorogued parliament, unilaterally decided he had the mandate to announce tens of billions of dollars on an ill-defined high-speed rail project. What could possibly go wrong?<facepalm>.He also dispatched one of his Ministers to trial balloon doubling the budget of the CBC.
