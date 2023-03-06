Michelle Rempel Garner
Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Archive
About
New
Top
Getting the U.S. border vaccine mandate lifted should be a priority for Trudeau
The lack of reciprocity on border entry requirements is an ugly policy relic that discourages political healing.
Michelle Rempel Garner
3 hr ago
Share this post
Getting the U.S. border vaccine mandate lifted should be a priority for Trudeau
michellerempelgarner.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
They want affordable housing, as long as its somewhere else.
NIMBYism is making Canada’s housing crisis worse. Guest authored by MP Scott Aitchison.
Michelle Rempel Garner
Mar 3
Share this post
They want affordable housing, as long as its somewhere else.
michellerempelgarner.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Right on cue, they’re floating a GST hike.
This is a very bad idea, and not just because it would be political suicide.
Michelle Rempel Garner
Mar 1
Share this post
Right on cue, they’re floating a GST hike.
michellerempelgarner.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
February 2023
Is it time to hit the pause button on AI?
Recent events beg the question. Co-authored with AI expert Gary Marcus.
Michelle Rempel Garner
and
Gary Marcus
Feb 26
Share this post
Is it time to hit the pause button on AI?
michellerempelgarner.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
The CBC is defunding itself.
The broadcaster’s executive team, and ironically the Liberal government, are the greatest threats to its survival.
Michelle Rempel Garner
Feb 22
Share this post
The CBC is defunding itself.
michellerempelgarner.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Does Canada's "Integrity Regime" actually work?
The federal government’s sole-sourced contracts with McKinsey & Company raise questions about Canada’s contracting safeguards.
Michelle Rempel Garner
Feb 16
Share this post
Does Canada's "Integrity Regime" actually work?
michellerempelgarner.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Why won’t they answer the question?
If politicians are allowed to get away with this, they can get away with everything.
Michelle Rempel Garner
Feb 1
Share this post
Why won’t they answer the question?
michellerempelgarner.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
January 2023
New hotel expense makes Trudeau’s $6000 night in London seem like little potatoes.
An order paper question response shows Trudeau's government spent $450,000 per person on hotel rooms.
Michelle Rempel Garner
Jan 30
Share this post
New hotel expense makes Trudeau’s $6000 night in London seem like little potatoes.
michellerempelgarner.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Forget Mars. Try getting a suitcase from YYZ to YOW first.
Canada’s failure in commercial airline transport puts a big question mark on its future in space.
Michelle Rempel Garner
Jan 21
Share this post
Forget Mars. Try getting a suitcase from YYZ to YOW first.
michellerempelgarner.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Jacinda Ardern, I see you.
She hasn't said it. So I will.
Michelle Rempel Garner
Jan 19
Share this post
Jacinda Ardern, I see you.
michellerempelgarner.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
They’re going to try to make high inflation out to be the “new normal”.
Here's why we can't let them succeed. Plus, a bonus segment about publishing long-form pieces as a Member of Parliament.
Michelle Rempel Garner
Jan 18
Share this post
They’re going to try to make high inflation out to be the “new normal”.
michellerempelgarner.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
Why aren’t we having more children?
(TW: Infertility, pregnancy, miscarriage). The conditions under which we consider this complex, sensitive, and deeply personal issue matter.
Michelle Rempel Garner
Jan 16
Share this post
Why aren’t we having more children?
michellerempelgarner.substack.com
Copy link
Twitter
Facebook
Email
© 2023 Michelle Rempel Garner
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts