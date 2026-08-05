Michelle Rempel Garner
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Integration must be immigration's first principle.
Immigration must be focused first on building a stronger and more united Canadian people, full stop.
Aug 5
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Michelle Rempel Garner
4
July 2026
Where do we (the Conservative Party) go from here?
The answer is relatively simple. The path, less so. But fatalism won't get us there.
Jul 28
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Michelle Rempel Garner
5
"Temporary" status is a lie. That must change.
Temporary residents are being given every incentive to stay. So why would they leave?
Jul 24
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Michelle Rempel Garner
1
June 2026
SCOOPLET: Liberals spent $1.6B on Temporary Foreign Worker program, new data shows
With Canada in recession, the Temporary Foreign Worker program must be immediately abolished, not subsidized by the taxpayer.
Jun 2
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Michelle Rempel Garner
7
May 2026
Creative accounting won't stop a missile.
The claim that Canada has met its two-percent NATO spending target is debatable at best, and extremely dangerous at worst.
May 21
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Michelle Rempel Garner
1
Canada is still tying its laces in the global energy race. That needs to change.
Canada's federal Liberals are not working at pace with competitor nations to build energy infrastructure. It’s costing us dearly.
May 16
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Michelle Rempel Garner
2
Bet against a major cabinet shuffle this summer.
Settle in for the long haul, Liberal backbench. The Immigration Minister might stay put, too.
May 7
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Michelle Rempel Garner
2
April 2026
Is banning social media the best way to protect kids online?
Canada needs more digital protections for kids, but questions remain about the best path forward.
Apr 28
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Michelle Rempel Garner
3
Mark Carney wouldn’t invest in Mark Carney’s new fund.
No serious investment manager would back a detail-free $25 billion pitch. Canadians shouldn’t either.
Apr 27
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Michelle Rempel Garner
4
The real “Tragedy of the Horizon” was believing Mark Carney.
For Carney, energy security was optional - until it wasn’t.
Apr 16
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Michelle Rempel Garner
7
March 2026
Big Immigration must be reined in. Parliamentary power must be restored.
The Supreme Court just opened the door to even more immigration dysfunction. Now the Liberals must firmly press it shut.
Mar 18
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Michelle Rempel Garner
1
February 2026
Immigration intakes don’t account for the impact of AI. They should.
The economy has changed. So should Canada's immigration policy.
Feb 13
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Michelle Rempel Garner
3
© 2026 Michelle Rempel Garner
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