Michelle Rempel Garner

Home
Archive
About
NewTop
The lack of reciprocity on border entry requirements is an ugly policy relic that discourages political healing.
Michelle Rempel Garner
NIMBYism is making Canada’s housing crisis worse. Guest authored by MP Scott Aitchison.
Michelle Rempel Garner
This is a very bad idea, and not just because it would be political suicide.
Michelle Rempel Garner

February 2023

Recent events beg the question. Co-authored with AI expert Gary Marcus.
Michelle Rempel Garner
and
Gary Marcus
The broadcaster’s executive team, and ironically the Liberal government, are the greatest threats to its survival.
Michelle Rempel Garner
The federal government’s sole-sourced contracts with McKinsey & Company raise questions about Canada’s contracting safeguards.
Michelle Rempel Garner
If politicians are allowed to get away with this, they can get away with everything.
Michelle Rempel Garner

January 2023

An order paper question response shows Trudeau's government spent $450,000 per person on hotel rooms.
Michelle Rempel Garner
Canada’s failure in commercial airline transport puts a big question mark on its future in space.
Michelle Rempel Garner
She hasn't said it. So I will.
Michelle Rempel Garner
Here's why we can't let them succeed. Plus, a bonus segment about publishing long-form pieces as a Member of Parliament.
Michelle Rempel Garner
(TW: Infertility, pregnancy, miscarriage). The conditions under which we consider this complex, sensitive, and deeply personal issue matter.
Michelle Rempel Garner
© 2023 Michelle Rempel Garner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great writing