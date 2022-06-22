About the MRG Substack

Michelle’s goal in writing here is simple - to provide you with thoughtful, behind the scenes insight into what she sees in her journey through the halls of power.

Her pieces attempt to give you more background than what you get on a news talk show, and present complex social and public policy issues with the nuance they deserve.

She also highlights issues that don’t get the attention they deserve in mainstream political discourse, or in legacy media outlets.

Michelle writes all of the content here herself.

No talking points. No speech writers.

About Michelle

Michelle’s perspectives are thought provoking and unique, and so is her life experience.

Throughout many different careers Michelle is known for challenging the status quo, building consensus, breaking glass ceilings, and making the impossible happen.

Michelle is a Canadian Member of Parliament. She is a talented political strategist, fundraiser, and communicator. She has been elected four times in a dynamic, diverse urban riding by wide margins of victory.

In government, Michelle held the positions of Minister of State for Western Economic Diversification and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of the Environment. When she was appointed to the executive of the Canadian government, Michelle was the youngest female cabinet minister in Canadian history.

In opposition, Michelle has served as the Shadow Minister and Vice-Chair for the House of Commons Standing Committees on Natural Resources, Health, Industry and Economic Development and Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship. She has accomplished much during her time in office, and is particularly proud of the work she has done on behalf of vulnerable groups.

She is a member of the King’s Privy Council for Canada.

Prior to entering public service, Michelle served in a senior role at two of Canada’s top research universities and managed hundreds of millions of dollars of sponsored research revenue and intellectual property. She also has experience as a management consultant.

Michelle holds a degree in economics. Among her many honours, she has been named one of Canada's Top 100 Most Powerful Women by the Women's Executive Network, one of Calgary's “Top 40 under 40”, one of Alberta's "50 Most Influential People", and three times named a Canadian "Parliamentarian of the Year".

A prolific social media influencer, Michelle has amassed large followings on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram. Her writing has been published in high-profile publications, and now she writes here.

Early in life, Michelle was an accomplished pianist. As a hobby Michelle earned a designation as a certified sommelier, and enjoys sport shooting and riding her horse. Michelle is the wife of a decorated US Army combat veteran, a stepmother to three children, and personal assistant to the world’s most spoiled Shih Tzu. She makes her home in the electoral district she represents in north central Calgary.

