Yesterday, I put my campaign team on full election red alert. That’s because the Liberals, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney, are threatening to trigger an election prior to Canadians realizing the full impact of their exploding deficit and catastrophic failures on trade negotiations.

Here’s why.

The Liberals fell short of a majority government in this year’s federal election. This outcome means that Canadians gave the Liberals only a limited mandate, requiring them to seek ways to build consensus with at least one opposition party (New Democrats, the Bloc Quebecois, and Conservatives, respectively) in order to pass legislation. Since Parliament resumed in May, no opposition party has unduly stalled proceedings, so there is no reason to believe that the Liberals couldn’t, if they wanted to, respect the will of Canadians and seek ways to pass future legislation within this minority Parliament.

Enter the upcoming (and long overdue) federal budget, which is set to be tabled next week.

In order to survive the confidence votes associated with a federal budget and avoid an election, the Liberals should be seeking to meaningfully integrate at least some of the proposals offered by opposition parties. The New Democrats have asked for new spending measures, as did the Bloc Quebecois. The Conservatives asked for measures to bring the deficit under control and eliminate economic growth inhibitors like the industrial carbon tax and made it very clear that we would not support a budget that did not deliver what Canadians deserve: an affordable budget for affordable lives.

But when asked how the Liberals would address some of these proposals, Mr. Carney’s government House Leader Steve MacKinnon gave the equivalent of the middle finger to all involved, dismissing opposition proposals as “ludicrous”. In every subsequent interview and in every response in the House on the topic, MacKinnon has been consistent in implying that the Liberals would not negotiate on the budget - with any party - and if they didn’t want an election, they could take the budget’s massive deficit or leave it.

That Mr. Carney’s House Leader has been proactive with this type of inflammatory rhetoric. A government seeking to extend the life of the current Parliament would be seeking to take the temperature down and strike a more conciliatory tone. Instead, they are doing the opposite.

But it’s not just Mr. Carney’s House Leader’s recent budgetary ebullitions that point to the Liberal’s desire for an election. They appear to want to manufacture an election this fall, likely because their election prospects look much grimmer after their current post-election honeymoon glow fades away.

Six months ago, Carney convinced enough Canadian voters to form a minority government on the basis that he would be able to quickly bring down the cost of living and strike a winning trade deal with the United States.

Putting it mildly, on both fronts he has not delivered.

The more time that passes without Mr. Carney securing a trade deal while failing to address cost-of-living issues like food inflation, the worse his re-election prospects may become. That’s because there is no evidence to suggest a magically wonderful deal created by Mr. Carney will ever materialize, and so the Liberals are likely seeing November as the last window where they could hoodwink enough Canadians into believing otherwise.

The same can be said for the mirage that Mr. Carney’s economic sorcerer bonafides are being revealed to be. Since Carney became Prime Minister, food prices have continued to skyrocket, Canada’s youth jobs crisis has worsened into a generationally significant malaise, housing remains scarce and unaffordable, and the federal deficit is still spiraling out of control. There are no signs that he has anything in the can that will reverse these trends.

Additionally, it appears that Mr. Carney’s inability to secure a trade deal with the Americans is pushing Canada’s auto sector onto the verge of collapse, with Canada’s canola producers rightly screaming at the Liberal’s dithering in another devastating trade dispute. All signs point to this state of affairs getting worse, which paints a grim picture for Mr. Carney’s future election prospects should an election happen sometime in the future.

Also, in the last election, Mr. Carney cobbled together a volatile voter coalition of far left environmentalists, quasi-socialists, business people, and wealthy retirees who believed that he could deliver a trade deal with the Americans while solving Canada’s economic woes without infinitely expanding the size of Canada’s deficit. The more time that passes the more clear it will become to these groups that he sold at least half of them a bill of goods, and the harder it may be for him to hold onto power.

The problem for the Liberals is that if they are perceived to be triggering a second costly, opportunistic election within a year, after not having tabled a budget in 18 months, and proroguing Parliament to hold a leadership race, they are likely to face electoral anger that could cost them everything.

And so we have Mr. Carney’s House Leader hamfistedly trying to convince reporters that noooooooo, the Liberals don’t want a second costly election in one year, THAT’S CRAZY, all while simultaneously goading the opposition parties with every measure of poison pill possible.

These aren’t the actions of a government led by a statesman who is going to deliver the goods for Canadians. They’re the desperate flailing of a wealthy technocrat who gives two fudgicles less about Parliament and who is willing to make Canadians sacrifice so that they can hold onto power.

Elbows up, indeed.