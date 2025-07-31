This is the third article in Michelle’s summer op-ed series on non-obvious or uncomfortable problems that should be urgently addressed by the federal government.

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Can a country survive without a cohesive national identity?

This question recently garnered significant personal prominence in my life. Ever since I married, I’ve made the decision whether to offer for re-election in collaboration with my family, and having a clear sense of "why" has been a key part of our decision making process. So in February, as another election loomed and decision time approached, I took two of my step-children to visit an art installation at the National Gallery of Canada (on my personal dime, don't worry) to help settle the question.

Taking my family to visit Janet Cardiff’s sound sculpture, “Forty-Part Motet,” was the best way I could think of to show them what I believe Canada to be, and more importantly, why I was asking for their support to continue fighting for that ideal. The installation features a clever presentation of the Renaissance polyphonic work Spem in Alium by Thomas Tallis. Set in the Gallery’s reconstructed Rideau Street Convent Chapel, Cardiff’s work uses strategically placed speakers to project forty separate voices. For me, her work has always encapsulated Canadian pluralism: no voice overpowers another, they sing together in shared reverence and gratitude for something greater than themselves in balance and counterpoint, creating a richer whole than if they sang alone.

But in telling my kids Cardiff’s work still offers an accurate analogy for what Canada is today, I have to wonder if I sold them a bill of goods.

Many in Canada would now describe our nation less as a melodically pluralistic counterpoint and more as a ghettoized cacophony. That sentiment flares up most often amid discussion of skyrocketing immigration levels, especially regarding whether Canada can integrate all the people it has welcomed in the last five years.

But attempting to answer that question leads to even murkier waters. In 2025, what does “integration” into Canada even mean, anyway? That ambiguity belies the actual problem: Canada’s sense of national identity has eroded to the point of non-existence, and immigrants can’t be expected to integrate into something that isn’t there.

Share

In recent decades, successive Liberal governments have used legislation and regulation to segregate Canada along regional and ethnocultural lines. Thus, Canada in 2025 is perhaps most aptly described as lines on a map, home to tens of millions encouraged by their federal government to prioritize differences over similarities, reject nationhood for globalism, to take from the country before giving back, and to self-flagellate over historical failings rather than build on the nation’s strengths for future resilience.

Upon reading that statement, some will have a visceral reaction. How dare anyone question whether Canada still has a national identity! We’re a multicultural nation based on the rule of law, freedom of speech and worship, and equality of opportunity. Canada is the place where newcomers can retain their cultural identity while plugging into a sense of peaceful, pluralistic Canadian nationhood. That’s the Canadian national identity, right?

Wrong.

While that might be the prevailing romantic notion of Canadian identity, it's not accurate to describe it as reality, and admitting that truth is the first step to addressing the problem. For those requiring evidence, it abounds in Canada’s recent political history.

Canada’s political left has long led the global post-national movement, best described as the purposeful erosion of national identities in favour of supranational organizations and globalism.

Former Liberal Prime Minister Pierre Elliott Trudeau set Canada on a post-national course with 1971’s Multiculturalism Act, which encouraged newcomers to retain their cultural differences rather than embrace a shared Canadian identity. The erosion of Canada’s national identity was further normalized in the 1980s via the Liberal government's National Energy Program, which deepened economic divisions between Western and Central Canada. The aftermath of 1995’s Quebec referendum further contributed to the erosion of Canadian national identity by entrenching exclusive Quebec nationalism. Then, in 2000, Liberal Prime Minister Jean Chrétien stated in a speech that "Canada has become a post-national, multicultural society. It contains the globe within its borders, and Canadians have learned that their two international languages and their diversity are a comparative advantage and a source of continuing creativity and innovation. Canadians are, by virtue of history and necessity, open to the world."

But Former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper's government pumped the brakes on post-nationalism during its tenure. On immigration, Harper’s government prioritized national identity with stricter language requirements for citizenship and a tougher citizenship exam. Regarding Quebec, it ensured a key nationhood motion included the phrase"within a united Canada." Economically, Harper attempted to ease Western alienation by bolstering Canada’s natural resource industries (prescient in today's energy market). And culturally, Harper’s government focused heritage spending on platforming nation-building victories like the War of 1812.

But all those reforms were reversed and far exceeded after Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau took office in 2015. Essayists discussing Trudeau Jr.'s famous 2015 post-nationalism quote, that "there is no core identity, no mainstream in Canada," often forget he didn't just say those words; he operationalized them through a decade of socialist-oriented post-national policies. So much so that his fervent focus on abolishing Canadian national identity may be remembered as the most enduring aspect of his legacy.

For example, on immigration, the Trudeau Liberals narrowed the age range for mandatory language and knowledge requirements in citizenship applications from 14-64 to 18-54, thus diminishing shared language's role in Canadian identity for newcomers. They eliminated the in-person citizenship oath requirement. They sought to erase references to practices like female genital mutilation as abhorrent in the citizenship study guide, and in so doing, arguably normalized their importation into Canada. They turned a blind eye to judicial rulings allowing immigration status to factor into sentencing violent criminals, valuing the process of entry into the country over the responsibility associated with citizenship. They allowed Canada’s compassionate asylum system to be abused into a mockery.

The Trudeau Liberals also normalized the practice of the importation of conflicts from newcomer’s countries of origin, rather than primarily encouraging the shedding of these quarrels in favour of a pluralistic, unified Canadian identity rooted in Western democratic values. This phenomenon is best exemplified via the Trudeau government’s tolerance of diasporic lobby groups' influence in elections and Canadian institutions, while simultaneously turning a blind eye to groups who sought to plant international conflicts and even terrorist principles in Canadian soil. And despite clear evidence of rising foreign interference in elections, the Liberals have yet to implement a foreign agent registry.

The Trudeau Liberals also prioritized cultural and ethnic differences over a shared ethos of equality in hiring and storytelling. For example, they embedded divisive, quasi-racist hiring policies into federal funding for educational institutions. They allowed Canada’s publicly funded national broadcaster to consider abandoning objectivity for racialized narratives, and now allocate news funding based on whether or not outlets sufficiently highlight ethnic, religious, and other group differences.

And rather than enlisting newcomers to help strengthen a cohesive Canadian national identity, such as by constructively addressing the nation's historic injustices while simultaneously celebrating its positive achievements, the Trudeau Liberals actively erased symbols of shared historic Canadian identity from public view. They redesigned the Canadian passport to replace images of Canadian national heroes like Terry Fox with inert objects like a wheelbarrow. They supported activities that established the Canadian flag as a symbol of shame as opposed to a representation of patriotism. They worked to erase Canada’s founders from places of prominence.

Thus, Canada’s political left has profoundly succeeded in transforming Canada into a post-national no-nation, free from the trappings of a cohesive national identity.

Share

For those who might argue that this is a good thing, they are very wrong.

What Justin Trudeau overlooked in his Liberal government's zealous pursuit of post-nationalism is that his father's multicultural vision could only thrive under robust Western democratic institutions. Without a government prioritizing above all else, especially over partisan ideology, the safeguarding of principles like freedom of speech, secularism, and equality of opportunity, multiculturalism will inevitably destroy a peaceful, democratic pluralism.

The proof is in the pudding. Today in Canada, after decades of post-national, national identity-destroying policies, less than half of Canadian youth say they would fight for the country. This marks a startling shift from generations ago, when Canadians fought for what seemed to be immutable freedoms in the Great Wars. Diasporic conflicts now erupt on Canadian streets, hate crimes against ethnic and religious groups have surged, and the once-strong Canadian consensus on immigration is solidly broken.

If Canadians want to reverse the pluralism-destroying course post-nationalism has set us on, everyone, regardless of political stripe, must acknowledge that post-nationalism has eroded Canada’s national identity to point of non-existence. That state of affairs is likely the biggest threat to Canada’s sovereignty today.

History proves this conclusion correct. For a civilization to survive the test of history it needs some sort of cohesive shared identity. Without it, collapse occurs. There’s even examples to be found within Canada's own evolution in the 20th century. In the early 1900s a Canadian national identity had taken root in spite of high levels of immigration. Forged in the crucibles of battlefields like Vimy Ridge, peoples of many backgrounds fought together as Canadians, united by shared values of democracy, rule of law, bilingualism, and loyalty to the Crown. To be Canadian then was to embrace English or French as a primary language, respect parliamentary institutions, and demonstrate civic duty through collective efforts in war and nation-building.

Fast forward to today. Our domestic efforts fail to build critical national infrastructure and have allowed our military to atrophy to the point of near non-functionality. Our foreign policy rewards the tactics of terrorist organizations and abandons Western allies in times of crisis. Logic dictates that if the Liberal government continues eroding the Western democratic values that once, but arguably no longer, underpin Canada’s rapidly disappearing pluralistic national identity (freedom of speech, freedom of worship, and equality in the rule of law's application), then collapse is what should be expected of Canada’s once-vaunted pluralism.

Those looking for remedy from new Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney will likely be sorely disappointed. Long an adherent to the World Economic Forum’s globalist brand of post-nationalism, the best definition of Canada’s national identity he has mustered is that we’re not the United States. His new “Minister of National Identity” Stephen Guilbeault managed an arguably worse response, offering pithiness like “I won't stand here and pretend that I can tell you what Canadian identity is or should be,” while arguing there is “no one way to be Canadian.” That neither could define Canadian identity as rooted in shared respect for things like the rule of Western-based law, freedom of speech, freedom to worship, and equality of opportunity is telling.

The reality for Mr. Carney is that his government must reverse the many changes Mr. Trudeau made under his aggressive post-national doctrine to order to rebuild Canada’s national identity, prevent pluralism's collapse, and retain our sovereignty.

If he fails, the effect will be the same as if he were to tip over Cardiff’s speakers in the National Gallery: a shameful and purposeful squandering of an intricate, delicate masterpiece.