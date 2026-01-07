Canadians might be back at the polls again in a federal general election this spring, if Ottawa backroom gossip and a slew of evidence is to be believed.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney came to power last year after massively unpopular former Liberal leader Justin Trudeau was successfully pressured to resign from his role. But current Prime Minister Mark Carney’s grasp on power isn’t absolute. Voters didn’t hand him a majority government, he has a grumpy caucus, and his voter coalition is best likened to a two-horse chariot being pulled in two directions.

So Mr. Carney has both motive and opportunity (necessity of timing) to contrive a spring election.

Here’s why.

The Motives (why Mark Carney is motivated to have a spring 2025 election)

1.) Mark Carney’s style makes minority Parliament governance untenable for the Liberals.

Voters denied Mr. Carney a majority Parliament in the last election, forcing him to have to collaboratively work with opposition parties in a minority Parliament situation. But having patience and skill in political relationship building and negotiation has not proven to be Mr. Carney’s strong suit.

In the past year, he’s spent precious few days in the House of Commons and has shown little to no willingness to seriously negotiate with opposition parties to gain votes. The proof is in the pudding: the Carney-led Liberals both tabled and advanced little legislation last year, due to a Liberal House Leadership strategy that seems mostly oblivious to the fact that Canadian voters denied the Liberals carte blanche in the House of Commons in the last general election.

A minority Parliament also means the Liberal party does not hold the majority on committees, where opposition members can work together to hold the government to account by passing motions for the government to divulge information or requiring recalcitrant Ministers to be subject to questioning. Collaboration with people who don’t share Mr. Carney’s worldview is not his hallmark, so of course he would want a governing situation where he and his cabinet could more easily avoid attendance at Question Period, committees, and ram highly questionable new cabinet powers through Parliament with little to no resistance.

Mr. Carney’s inability to govern in a minority Parliament is an aberration even in the context of recent history. Former Prime Ministers Stephen Harper and Justin Trudeau each managed to find stable opposition dance partners and pass key legislation when they were handed minority Parliaments by voters. But Carney seems to be incapable of doing the same.

But all of this becomes moot for Mr. Carney if he can muster a majority government, hence the desire for a spring election.

2.) A numerical majority is not necessarily a functional majority.

But wait! Isn’t Mark Carney about to get a majority through floor crossings?

There’s a big problem with this strategy. With the Parliamentary seat count as tight as it is, even adding one or two MPs would still leave Liberals unable to risk absences due to severe illness or international travel (MPs cannot vote remotely when they are outside of Canada) on sitting days, due to the persistent threat of losing critical votes.

This reality is likely dawning on Carney and his advisors after Liberal leader-saboteur-in-chief, Chrystia Freeland, announced that she would be accepting a formal role with the Government of Ukraine. Even Liberal pundits have argued that sitting as a Canadian MP while serving in a formal titled capacity to a foreign government is a massive conflict of interest. This means Ms. Freeland must resign her seat, and in so doing, tip the seat count balance in favour of opposition parties.

In addition to Ms. Freeland, there are several other Liberal MPs who have signalled their desire to retire if given a diplomatic appointment, or might quit to run in greener pastures (i.e. Nathaniel Erskine Smith’s consideration of once again pursuing the Ontario Liberal Party leadership). Even with a one or two vote majority, Mark Carney couldn’t afford any more retirements or resignations.

So, the opportunistic route for Mr. Carney is to contrive a federal election this spring.

3.) Mr. Carney wants no resistance to his agenda. This means purging his caucus.

There has been much general consternation within the Liberal caucus and cabinet about some of the positions Mr. Carney has taken on issues that are fundamental to the Liberal Party’s identity, particularly during the Justin Trudeau era.

The criticism against Mr. Carney on certain issues is so bad, that I’ve heard from several Liberals that Mr. Carney has taken to entirely skipping regularly scheduled Wednesday morning caucus meetings, a giant red-flag no-no for any political leader.

The easiest thing for someone of Mr. Carney’s psychology and limited caucus management experience to do in this scenario is to simply replace ideological caucus members prior to making his next substantive cabinet shuffle.

Some pundits argue that Mr. Carney could undertake a purge with a few byelections. But the outcomes of byelections are not guaranteed, even in so-called safe seats, especially if the New Democratic Party can breathe an increase of 3-5% polling points of life into their party with a new leader. And the scope of the purge Carney needs to complete probably cuts deeper than the two or three former Trudeau-era cabinet ministers (e.g. Johnathan Wilkinson and Bill Blair) that he excluded from cabinet and who are rumored to be looking to retire.

And so, a spring general election would give Carney the opportunity to quietly drop the candidacies of a whole raft of non-compliant troublemakers (e.g., Stephen Guilbeault, Nate Erskine-Smith, etc.) without needing to sideline them through diplomatic postings that would still provide them with Canadian government platforms during a period of geopolitical instability. He could then replace them with individuals far more likely to meekly align with his agenda.

4.) Time is not on Mark Carney’s side.

There are serious storm clouds brewing that are set to rain on Mr. Carney’s parade this year, many of his own seeding. Last year, Mark Carney made big bold promises to address major voter irritants like Canada’s cost of living crisis, and to deliver a big positive trade deal with the Americans.

After nearly a year as Prime Minister, he has yet to make any observable progress.

Under his tenure, critical trading relations with the Americans have deteriorated, and food inflation has increased. Serious crime continues to increase, as does the loss of Canada’s consensus for immigration. He hasn’t put a shovel in the ground on any critical infrastructure projects, including pipeline infrastructure which the Liberals have stymied over the last decade. All this inertia comes with a large price tag as Mr. Carney recently posted the largest deficit budget in Canadian history, blowing even his predecessor Justin Trudeau’s largess out of the water.

And so, as time has progressed, Mr. Carney’s honeymoon with Canadian voters is wearing off.

Recent polling shows his personal negatives are on the rise, and that he hasn’t been able to eat into the Conservative voter coalition. In fact, most federal polling shows the Conservatives neck and neck with Mr. Carney, with recent polls showing forward momentum for the Conservative party. Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre’s steadfast focus on bread and butter issues like cost of groceries and increasing levels of crime have allowed him to not only hold his 2025 voter coalition, but have positioned him to grow.

And so, Mr. Carney is in a race to get a majority against downward trending economic forecasts, a deteriorating relationship with Canada’s biggest trading partner, capital flight, and more and more Canadians waking up to the fact that a decade of Liberal policy weakened the Canadian standard of living, and more importantly, national sovereignty.

With the grand American / Canadian trade deal he promised Canadians in the last election looking ever more unlikely to materialize, Carney will have a harder time running the same campaign narrative that he did in 2025, because he will have a personal record of failure to account for.

Ergo, it benefits Mr. Carney to go to the polls before Canadians realize he can’t deliver, and that window is this spring.

5.) Mr. Carney’s caucus and voter coalition contains two groups that contradict each other. He’ll want an election before he’s forced to pick a side.

The Liberal caucus is fractured, and not guaranteed to vote with Mark Carney on key issues, as evidenced by their public opposition and grumbling about Mr. Carney’s recent announcements with regard to the energy sector. There are similar fault lines on foreign policy stances, immigration policy, as well as criminal justice.

Carney’s voter coalition looks similar, with swing voters who become very accessible to the Conservatives if he attempts to placate the farther left reaches of the Liberal voting pool / caucus. The reverse is true for as well: if Carney walks away from far-left ideological radical environmental dogma, as is necessary to build out sovereignty-preserving energy infrastructure, then he will likely lose a share of those voters back to the NDP.

Holding those two very different groups together over time is impossible. In fact, it’s arguably already starting to fall apart. Prominent environmental activist Steven Guilbeault’s resignation from cabinet is but one proof point of this fact. It is probably only a matter of time before a few of these folks decide to vote against the government on certain matters, further destabilizing Mr. Carney’s status in Parliament. At best, those votes are not ones that Carney and his whip can consistently count on.

And so, his unstable voter coalition is yet another reason why Mr. Carney probably wants an election that allows him to gamble on getting a majority sooner rather than later.

The Opportunities (current events that constrain preferred opportunistic election timing for the Liberals)

1.) Mark Carney wants to control the timing and issue on which the government falls, and not have the opposition do it over his failures.

A minority parliament means a government can be defeated on a confidence matter by the opposition. Functionally, this means that opposition parties can choose both the timing and the issue over which to head to polls over, particularly if that means over government failures, of which the Liberals have many.

Carney is motivated to choose the timing and not leave it to the leaders of other opposition to do it for him.

2.) Things are getting bumpy for the Liberals in Quebec, and there’s an election happening there this fall.

The fortunes of the federal Liberal party have always been closely linked to their fortunes in Quebec. Recently, polls have been showing those fortunes are rapidly on the decline.

This shift may embolden the opposition Bloc Quebecois party federally, making it harder for Carney to secure their support for confidence votes on key legislation.

Add that to the fact that Quebec is scheduled to have an election in the fall of this year, with polls for that election presently showing a strong prospects for some, but not the Quebec Liberal Party. The federal Liberals will probably want to have a federal election squared away before that campaign kicks into full swing this summer.

3.) The NDP leadership race concludes in March.

The federal New Democratic Party will select its new leader in March, and if recent signs of polling life are to be believed, will likely start to siphon votes the Liberals peeled off of them in the last election.

And so to gain a majority government, Mr. Carney can ill afford to let the NDP get their legs under them after their new leader is in place in March. Already the NDP are taking clear, contrasting positions to the left of the Liberals on key issues. This is a departure from the tactics of the NDP prior to the last federal election, which resulted in a catastrophically bad outcome for the party.

Given that the NDP coming up even 2 or 3 points could affect the outcomes of several key electoral ridings, the more time that passes between the NDP electing its leader, the better it is for NDP fortunes.

Mr. Carney won’t want that to come to pass.

4.) Coverage of American politics will change in Canadian mainstream broadcast news by summer 2026.

For decades and across different stripes of American political presidential political flavours, Canadian broadcast media coverage has followed a predictable cycle of coverage. By fall of this year, that coverage will start to cycle into covering the ramp up into the 2028 presidential election, including who will be on the top of the ticket for both major American political parties.

This will be a fundamental contextual change for Mr. Carney vis a vis the campaign he ran in 2025. Given that in the next campaign he will want to keep the context as close as possible to the last one, this spring is the likely window that they will want.

5.) Canadians tend to be in more optimistic moods in the late spring as summer approaches, as opposed to late fall as winter is setting in.

There’s an undeniable psychology to Canadian electoral timing. If the economic conditions are bad (as they presently are after a decade of Liberal governance), then holding an election as the days are getting darker and people are coming to terms with donning a parka for six months is not ideal for Mark Carney.

Late spring, when parkas are put back into closets, the snow has melted, and the days are getting longer, is a psychological factor an incumbent Liberal government presiding over a decade of bad policy would likely not ignore.

6.) ……and then there are all those ads.

Anyone watching NFL coverage in Canada last weekend would have seen a taxpayer funded advertisement that echoed Liberal political messaging repeatedly played. This would not have been a cheap ad buy.

That Mr. Carney’s government is saturating Canadian airways with advertising could be the best sign to date that a spring election triggered by the Liberals is imminent.

But, as the old adage goes, a week is an eternity in politics, and anything can happen. But as at the time of writing this, if Mark Carney has anything to say about it, federal election readiness teams are probably starting to look at securing campaign space for an opportunistic Liberal spring election.

Just in case, of course.