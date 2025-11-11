Last week, Alec Penstone, a 100 year old British D-Day veteran, had some blunt words for viewers of a UK talk news show.

“I can see in my mind’s eye rows and rows of white stones, of all the hundreds of my friends and everybody else that gave their lives. For what? The county today, now I’m sorry, the sacrifice wasn’t worth the result that it [the country] is now.”

The host, discomfited by Penstone’s assessment, interjected.

“What do you mean by that?” the host demanded.

Penstone continued. “What we fought for! What we fought for, our freedom! And now, it’s a darn sight worse than when I fought for it.”

Penstone’s damning lament for the loss of freedom in his country, whose King is our head of state, must give us all pause for thought today.

His words should first remind us that gathering to honour and remember the sacrifices of those who have served and died in military conflict, or working to prevent it, must not be a hollow act. They must also remind us that remembrance of the sacrifices made for Canadian freedom is an ongoing responsibility, one that we each accept as both a necessary and sacred duty.

As we pause today to honor the service of Canada’s Armed Forces and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom, we must reflect on a critical question: do Penstone’s words ring true in Canada? If so, how can we transform our acts of remembrance to ensure that no member of our military or their families ever feels their service in defense of Canadian freedom was in vain?

To begin, we must acknowledge that the concept of freedom in Canada is intrinsically linked to what our national identity should be.

To be Canadian is to be strong and free.

In practice this means that Canadian citizens, and those living within our borders, first seek to defend shared Canadian rights like freedom of conscience and religion, freedom of thought, belief, opinion and expression, including freedom of speech and of the press, freedom of peaceful assembly, freedom of association, and the equality of women and men.

No one living within Canada’s borders should ever be allowed to erode those rights.

Share

Every Canadian must accept individual responsibility for defending the democratic institutions which protect these rights under Canada’s constitutional monarchy, which is an ordered liberty rooted in the principles of peace, order and good government.

To be Canadian is to seek unity in freedom. Every person who seeks to live within Canada’s borders should become proficient in one of Canada’s two official languages, English and French, in order to foster unity. And every person should understand and honour the Indigenous history of the land upon which we stand.

As Canadians, or those seeking to become one, we must abandon all violent, extreme, or hateful prejudices and joyfully use the privilege of Canadian freedom to contribute to the nation. We should always feel an obligation to give more to Canada than the immense privilege our Canadian rights and freedoms afford us.

But it is the departure from this Canadian national identity where the root cause of Penstone’s lament lies.

In recent years, the philosophy of post-nationalism has taken hold here, believing that the peoples of Canada do not have a core shared identity. Post-nationalism professes that Canada’s national identity cannot be stated or identified by its leaders. This has been demonstrated by leaders professing that there is no Canadian identity, or that to be Canadian is simply to not be American, or worse, that they can’t profess what Canadian identity is or should be.

The ideology of post-nationalism undermines freedom by implying that freedom can exist without defending it as a shared value. In Canada, this perspective has led us astray by normalizing practices that weaken or outright devalue unifying experiences, skills (such as language), and by erasing national symbols.

In the context of modern-day post-nationalism, Penstone’s lament for freedom is profoundly correct. A nation will always be less free if its peoples do not share a unifying national identity, because how can someone be asked to defend something that doesn’t exist? How can freedom be in the national interest, if there is no national identity in which freedom is its heart?

And so today, our act of remembrance must be rooted in something far more serious than a sense of naive nostalgia. To honour Penstone, and all who have served or died in military service in defence of true democratic freedom, we must reestablish and embrace our Canadian identity.

Our shared Canadian identity is what underpins our freedom. It’s what allows multiculturalism to exist. It is what allows us to have a wide range of political viewpoints which we use to come up with sound public policy. It is what allows us to live side by side with each other in peace in spite of having diverse backgrounds and beliefs.

This is why, in remembering the sacrifices and service of Canada’s military and war dead, we must also remember who we are as Canadians.

In many ways, Penstone’s words were an echoed warning of words we all know:

Take up our quarrel with the foe:

To you from failing hands we throw

The torch; be yours to hold it high.

If ye break faith with us who die

We shall not sleep, though poppies grow

In Flanders fields.

May we never allow the identity of who we are as the Canadian people to be devalued, or allow the freedom that unites us to be erased.

And may we always be grateful to those who fight and who are willing to pay the ultimate price to defend it.

Lest we forget.

Share