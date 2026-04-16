As news breaks that Europe has only a few weeks of jet fuel supply left, future historians may trace the butterfly-effect origin of the current global energy security crisis to a swish black-tie dinner for insurance underwriters in London about a decade ago.

In late 2015, then Governor of the Bank of England Mark Carney gave a landmark speech entitled “Breaking the Tragedy of the Horizon” to Lloyds of London. In his remarks, Carney presented a foundational economic thesis that normalized a frenzy of rapid and dogmatic change to global energy policy and related financing, including his failed Glasgow Financial Alliance for Net Zero (GFANZ) initiative.

The thesis Mr. Carney rolled out on that night - and helped the Western world lean into ever since - was this.

Since the impacts of climate change will occur beyond the typical decision-making horizons of businesses, politicians, and financial authorities, these groups have little incentive to act now. Their lack of present day action shifts massive risks onto future generations who will have limited ability to reverse course once the impacts materialize. Ergo, just as the classic “tragedy of the commons” economic concept describes the collapse of a shared resource like a public pasture due to overgrazing, policymakers and financial authorities should view climate change as a “tragedy of the horizon” and respond with measures designed to rapidly encourage a global low-carbon economy.

Sounds like a totally watertight position on which to push a decade of rapid decarbonization policy from atop the world’s Western-governments and financial authorities, right?

Current events prove otherwise, and Carney, as an economist, should have known this would be the case.

That’s because as the world grapples with the known impacts of the Strait of Hormuz blockade and the destruction of critical Middle Eastern energy infrastructure, it is clear that Mr. Carney failed to account for a key element in his “tragedy of the horizon” framework: there weren’t enough low-cost, widely available substitutes for carbon-based energy to prevent Western countries from remaining vulnerable to supply shocks if energy-rich authoritarian states decided to cut off or destroy vital supply.

Said differently, Carney presupposed that the world would magically develop plenty of cheap, easy alternatives to oil and gas, but clearly (and unsurprisingly) that did not happen. So when a major supplier that also happens to be a radical, murderous authoritarian dictatorship shuts down supply, Western countries are still stuck feeling the squeeze because we haven’t built enough reliable replacements yet.

This scenario could have been avoided had leftist economists like Carney seen this obvious risk and mitigated it by quickly scaling cleaner burning carbon fuels like liquified natural gas, particularly when found in abundance in relatively stable countries like Canada. But instead, Carney (who held senior economic advisory roles in the Liberal government for years) validated policy that stymied the mass build out of Canadian LNG infrastructure. If that infrastructure had been built and was operational today, Iran and Russia would have far less leverage over the world. But alas.

Worse still, Western proponents of decarbonization without energy security like Carney should have had a moment of sobriety when Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine four years ago, which exacerbated energy security issues across Europe. But again, in Canada, no movement was made to scrap far-left laws that prevented the hand in glove development of climate policy and Western energy sovereignty. Carney’s failure to reverse course at this time in his public musings, particularly giving his prominent promotion of too-rapid decarbonization policy, helped the Western world fritter away four more years which could have been used to build critical energy infrastructure.

Hindsight is always 20/20, but a rapid path towards Western energy security will not be found unless authors and proponents of the last decade of Carney-supported, radical decarbonization bunkonomics immediately acknowledge the magnitude of this error and immediately abandon its dogma. Similarly, those of us who have been warning of this problem for the last decade must afford them grace should their actions prove they will do so.

It is not hyperbolic to say the fate of the world depends upon these two things actually happening. If Western countries like Canada had chosen to match the pace of decarbonization policy with tangible energy security policy, the impact of the blockage of Strait of Hormuz - and the associated leverage that the Iranian regime holds over the world - would be much less than it is. If countries like Canada do not immediately correct course by scrapping laws, regulations and zealatrous political dogma that prevent the buildout of critical carbon infrastructure, the sovereignty of democratic nations will continue to be vulnerable to being held hostage by dictatorships like Iran.

A tragedy, indeed - just not the one Mark Carney, economist extraordinaire, sold to the world.