If American legislation could seriously impact the growth of a burgeoning Canadian industry or the sovereignty of the Canadian dollar, Canada’s government would care, right?

The crickets heard from Canada’s federal Liberal government on three landmark pieces of American legislation two weeks ago related to cryptocurrency suggests otherwise.

Given the lengths the federal government is (rightly) going to in order to preserve a favourable trading environment for tangible sectors like steel, autos, and aluminum, omitting the crypto industry from federal policy discussions writ large is an incredibly stupid move, particularly given that our neighbours to the south have, via implementing forward thinking legislation, now given themselves a global competitive advantage that Canada lacks.

Here’s why.

For the uninitiated, cryptocurrency is a form of digital money that exists only online, uses advanced encryption for security, and allows people to make transactions directly with each other without relying on banks or governments as intermediaries. In Canada, the cryptocurrency industry is now a rapidly growing part of our economy and has seen substantial revenue growth. This growth, in turn, has positioned Canada to be a significant key overall player in the global digital asset market.

This year in Canada, the crypto market is projected to generate approximately $1.3 billion in revenue, and is expected to further expand at an annual rate of around 18.6% to reach about $2.8 billion by 2028. This growth is fueled by increasing adoption, with over about 30% of the population owning digital assets, and user numbers expected to grow further in the near term. These projections are underpinned by Canada's role as a global hub for cryptocurrency mining, which has attracted billions of dollars in investments and created thousands of jobs.

However, challenges in the Canadian corner of the industry persist, such as market volatility, regulatory uncertainties, and risks like fraud, all underscoring the need for a clear but balanced regulatory framework to maximize benefits to the economy while mitigating potential downsides to consumers.

And that’s where Canada’s government has failed and the Americans have eaten our digital lunch.

Last month, the United States advanced its position in the global cryptocurrency chessboard by passing three pieces of legislation designed to provide much needed regulatory certainty for investors and innovators, as well as consumer protections.

The first piece of legislation is the “Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for U.S. Stablecoins Act” (the GENIUS Act), which establishes a federal regulatory framework for stablecoins. Stablecoins are digital assets designed to maintain a stable value by being pegged to traditional currencies like the U.S. dollar. These digital currencies effectively combine the stability of fiat money with the efficiency of blockchain technology, enabling rapid, low-cost transactions across borders and making them ideal to use for payments, remittances, and investments. With the passage of the GENIUS Act, American issuers now have clear guidelines that require stablecoins to be fully backed by high-quality assets and subject them to extremely rigorous oversight.

The second bill, the CLARITY Act, clears up the confusion about who watches over different types of cryptocurrencies by deciding whether they're treated like stocks (overseen by the Securities and Exchange Commission) or like commodities (handled by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission), with the goal of reducing legal fights and helping the industry grow without as much uncertainty.

The third bill is the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act. This legislation bans the American government from creating its own digital version of the dollar, otherwise known as a central bank digital currency (CBDC). This legislation stemmed from well-placed concerns related to whether a CBDC would allow the American government to closely track people's spending and massively invade privacy.

While some American critics have said these laws don’t go entirely far enough, virtually every corner of the investment world has acknowledged that they’re a huge step towards progress and will position the United States as the global leader in the space.

Compare this to Canada, which remains without a comprehensive or cohesive national strategy on the industry - but not for lack of trying on the part of the Conservative Party.

In 2022, for example, I tabled bill C-249, which aimed to encourage innovation and develop consumer protections by directing the Minister of Finance to consult with industry stakeholders and develop a framework which, had our government wanted our country to get ahead of the game, probably would have contained many of the elements that the Americans just passed in their three bills. My bill was defeated by the Liberals and their coalition partners in the New Democratic Party.

Additionally, Conservative Member of Parliament Ted Falk introduced Bill C-400, which sought to preserve access to cash and prohibit the Bank of Canada from issuing a central bank digital currency, thereby safeguarding consumer financial privacy and the availability of traditional payment methods. Ted’s bill, had the Liberals run with it, would have (like my bill) put Canada ahead of our neighbors to the south. But the Liberals allowed his bill to die on the order paper when they prorogued Parliament. They haven’t talked about it since.

Perhaps most glaringly, the absence of a domestically regulated stablecoin tied to the Canadian dollar poses substantial challenges, particularly in light of the American GENIUS Act. Without a similar asset, the net effect for Canadian users and businesses is that they must rely predominantly on U.S. dollar-denominated stable coins. This dependency risks exacerbating unnecessary currency conversion costs, exchange rate risks, and a potential loss of economic sovereignty, as transactions made in this manner effectively bolster the U.S. financial system.

Said differently, the yawning delta between the lack of a pan-Canadian framework for the cryptocurrency sector and the American’s shiny new framework may have a broad, long term, negative impact for both the Canadian economy and its consumers. The issues outlined above being the tip of the iceberg - there are several others, too.

Take, for starters, the many other downstream impacts of Canada not having a domestically regulated stablecoin of its own. For example, small and medium-sized enterprises engaging in domestic or international trade face higher fees and delays when using traditional banking channels or foreign stablecoins. A Canadian stablecoin could facilitate instantaneous settlements at minimal cost, enhancing efficiency in sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, and e-commerce. Another good example are remittances, which currently incur high fees through conventional services; a Canadian stablecoin could significantly reduce those fees and preserve more value of the remittance for recipients.

And, the emerging regulatory disparity in cryptocurrency between Canada and the United States could also hold significant implications for our bilateral trade relations. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, scheduled for review in 2026, incorporates provisions on digital trade that prioritize cross-border data flows and innovation in financial services. Without its own formalized national framework, Canada could be forced to adopt American-centric rules, including those on stablecoin issuance and anti-money laundering standards, to prevent trade frictions or exclusion from joint digital initiatives. For instance, if stablecoins become essential to cross-border payments in enhanced trade deals, Canadian exporters and importers might encounter barriers unless their systems conform to American standards. This scenario could lead to demands for mutual recognition of regulatory regimes. Consequently, Canada's lack of coordinated federal action on the crypto front might leave us negotiating from a position of weakness.

Finally, anti-corruption advocates have already highlighted some potential loopholes in the GENIUS Act regarding money laundering. These observations suggest it would be wise for Canada to develop independent safeguards rather than importing them wholesale from our neighbors to the south.

In order to rectify the lack of a national Canadian framework for the cryptocurrency industry, the public needs to understand the four main reasons why federal legislators have been slow to act.

The first is pure, crass, politics. After Pierre Poilievre became leader of the Conservative Party in late 2022, former Liberal leader Justin Trudeau’s approval ratings took an epic nosedive. Looking for any wedge they could find, the federal Liberals and their New Democratic Party coalition partners attempted to use Mr. Poilievre’s discussion of issues related to the cryptocurrency sector as a blunt political cudgel. Much like the treatment the Liberals and NDP historically have given to Canada’s oil and gas sector, instead of coming up with constructive policy of their own, they instead sought to vilify the entire industry and anyone who talked about the need to have a framework for the space (for proof, read the utter inanity contained in the Liberal speeches given on my bill).

The second, is a lack of subject matter expertise amongst legislators and the bureaucracy on this highly technical topic. That lack of understanding is why I sought to create the Parliamentary Caucus on Emerging Technology - a non-partisan forum for legislators to learn more about complicated and innovative technologies like blockchain and artificial intelligence, so that they could approach the development of partisan positions on legislation on these topics from a position of common, fact-based knowledge.

That lack of common knowledge leads to the third reason why federal Liberal legislators probably haven’t acted on crypto. Nature abhors a vacuum, and lacking common knowledge regulators and legislators will turn to trusted sources of information for advice. Given that crypto advocates and industry leaders have a tendency to speak in the exclusionary jargon-filled language of their space, many legislators and regulators have looked to traditional banking experts for advice.

But that’s a problem because traditional bankers often resist the growth of the crypto industry, for several reasons. Crypto threatens several traditional banking business models, which profit from high fees derived from services that crypto can often now perform faster and cheaper. But banks also aim to protect themselves and clients from crypto's volatility and potential for fraud by limiting purchases, especially on credit, to prevent unpayable debts that harm reputations and finances. Regulatory demands add pressure, as banks must follow strict anti-money laundering and stability rules that crypto's decentralization complicates, risking legal issues with full adoption.

The fourth and final reason why the Canadian federal Liberal government likely has not advanced the crypto file is the challenge of cross-jurisdictional responsibility for regulating financial services and products. Establishing even a basic national framework would require intelligent and diplomatic discussions with Canada's provincial and territorial governments to prevent a permanently fragmented regulatory landscape.

But, alas, here Canada finds itself, in the middle of a trade war with the Americans, caught with its digital pants down in the cryptocurrency wilderness.

To maintain our digital and economic sovereignty in this brave new crypto world, the federal Liberal government must do better than it has.