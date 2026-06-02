With Canada now firmly in the midst of a recession, new data released yesterday reveals a critical part of how the country got there.

An Order Paper Question submitted by my colleague Brad Vis showed that over the past five years, the Liberal government has poured $1.6 billion into administering the Temporary Foreign Worker (TFW) program, at a net cost of $509 million to taxpayers.

This is unconscionable, and arguably immoral.

By juicing the levels of temporary foreign labour in Canada far beyond what the country’s economic and social fabric could handle, the Liberals allowed the TFW program (and related foreign labour program streams in the International Mobility Program) to mask serious structural economic weakness in Canada’s economy and limit the rights and opportunities of workers.

Therefore, particularly in light of the recession, the TFW program should be immediately abolished and replaced with a standalone program solely dedicated to fill legitimately hard-to-fill seasonal agricultural positions. In no universe should its administration in its present iteration be funded to the tune of hundreds of millions of dollars by Canadian taxpayers who themselves are struggling to find and keep work.

Here’s why.

Natural labour markets have the tendency to organically push wages higher and attract and train Canadian workers. Conversely, temporary foreign labour programs like the TFW program allows industry to avoid having to do things like match wages to labor market demand, create attractive working conditions, and invest in training because they have access to an endless supply of lower-cost, and often indentured, temporary labour. This behaviour has the net effect of hiding underlying economic issues like stagnant real wages and productivity lags.

On the latter point, productivity gains tend to stall when temporary foreign labour programs are juiced to the max because they reduce (or remove) the incentive for companies to invest in technological or other productivity-enhancing improvements. And by filling entry-level and low-skill positions with temporary foreign workers, the urgency to invest in training, apprenticeships, or upskilling Canadians (especially youth) is also reduced.

In Canada, both of these issues masked deeper structural failures in education-to-work pathways and labour mobility programs, which in turn have hidden genuine labour market imbalances and inefficiencies. Juiced levels of temporary foreign labour allows Canadian firms to bypass real labour shortages or regional labour mismatches and the federal government from addressing root causes such as incentives to spur better labour mobility, inadequate domestic recruitment efforts, or uncompetitive business models. It creates the illusion of “filling gaps” while unemployment (especially youth unemployment) remains high in many areas.

Additionally, reliance on a steady supply of temporary, low-cost foreign labour has enabled inefficient or low-margin business operations in Canada to avoid modernizing. This entrenches structural economic weaknesses into the nation’s economy because it delays adaptation to new economic modalities and trends, contributing to Canada’s lagging productivity growth relative to peer nations.

And finally, and perhaps most importantly, creating a structural economic reliance on temporary foreign labour has eroded a critical part of Canada’s national identity: working hard in Canada should mean building a better life. For Canadian-born workers, temporary foreign labour programs stifle wage growth and improvements in working conditions, as well as eliminate entry level job opportunities. For newcomers, it often means being tied to one employer with no opportunity to permanently build a better life in Canada because the federal government brought too many newcomers in too fast. Employer abuses of temporary foreign labour programs like wage theft, unsafe conditions, overcrowded housing, have resulted in reports of exploitation that human rights groups have rightly compared to modern slavery. This is a recipe for explosive social tension.

The revelation that taxpayers have been giving a half-billion-dollar direct subsidy to businesses that refuse to compete for Canadian workers is frankly unCanadian. Canadian youth deserve the chance to build real careers here at home. Employers should be encouraged to focus on recruiting, training, and retaining talent from within Canada, not depending on a government-backed pipeline of indentured labour.

Abolish the Temporary Foreign Worker program, now.