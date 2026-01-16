(These remarks were delivered by Hon. Michelle Rempel Garner at a press conference on Parliament Hill on January 16, 2026).

2026 is already being marked by several crises that are rapidly destroying Canada’s immigration consensus.

If Canada is to have any hope of continuing to be a welcoming country, it’s incumbent upon the federal Liberal government to take swift, decisive action to address these problems (which are largely attributable to a decade of Liberal policy failures).

And so today, in my role as Shadow Minister for Immigration ahead of the resumption of the House of Commons, I’m calling upon the Liberals to immediately undertake a series of swift policy actions to address three looming crises to restore order, fairness and compassion to Canada’s immigration system. These actions build upon the comprehensive suite of policy proposals Conservatives previously announced last fall, which Conservatives will continue to advance this year.

Crisis #1: Millions of people in Canada are currently on expired or soon-to-expire temporary visas. The Liberals have no credible plan to remove them, while simultaneously inviting hundreds of thousands more temporary residents into the country.

The problem: Millions of people are now residing in Canada with temporary permits that have expired or will expire in 2026, and many are unwilling to leave. This incredible circumstance is a direct result of the Liberals issuing massive, unsustainable numbers of temporary resident permits in a very short period of time. Adding to the severity of this crisis are 500,000 undocumented persons in the country.

Compounding this issue is last year’s Immigration Levels Plan, where the Liberals announced that they are going to issue hundreds of thousands more temporary permits in 2026. The Liberals predicated these levels on the assumption that the millions of people with expired or expiring visas will leave this year.

This isn’t fair to anyone. Undocumented persons are forced to work on a black market for labour, while Canadians are facing an acute housing shortage, a healthcare system failure, and a youth jobs crisis. If the Liberals bring in hundreds of thousands more temporary residents without any plan to remove millions of people who no longer have a legal reason to be in the country, these problems will worsen. That the Liberals are ignoring this reality through their policy choices is both uncompassionate and disturbing.

Making the challenge of resolving this crisis worse, the Liberals did not implement an exit tracking system prior to inviting millions of temporary residents to the country. Nor did they reform the asylum system to reduce the incentives for people with expiring visas to abuse the system in order to stay in Canada.

Call to action: In order for Canada to rebuild its consensus for immigration, the law must be enforced. Temporary has to mean temporary. So Conservatives call upon the Liberal government to table a plan by the end of this month to tell Canadians how they will enforce existing Canadian law and get millions of people with expired or expiring visas to leave Canada this year.

Crisis #2: Tens of thousands of new illegal border crossers are making bogus asylum claims, while truly persecuted persons already in Canada are being left in limbo.

The problem: In December 2025, Canada’s pending asylum claims reached an unprecedented 300,000 cases, many from illegal border crossers entering Canada from the United States. This is up from less than 10,000 in 2015.

To put that in perspective, under the Liberal government, Canada’s asylum backlog now exceeds the population of a city like Windsor, Ontario. Worse, most people who make a claim can now expect to remain in Canada for many years prior to their claim being examined, and are eligible for generous social benefits while their claim is pending. This failure is the result of a decade of Liberal policies that have encouraged abuse of our system, straining housing, healthcare, and the job market while eroding public support for controlled immigration.

And the backlog is about to get a lot worse.

Up to 350,000 Haitian nationals currently in the United States face termination of their Temporary Protected Status, effective February 3, 2026. Temporary Protected Status is an American program that temporarily prevents people without legal status in the United States from deportation during crises in their home country. Said differently, the United States has ordered that about 350,000 Haitian nationals without legal status must now return home.

This matters to Canada because many will attempt to enter our country illegally in order to avoid removal to Haiti. History shows this as a pattern: when Haitians in the United States first faced Temporary Protected Status revocation nearly a decade ago, Canada experienced a major increase in illegal crossings and asylum claims.

Canadian government data confirms this trend. In recent months, despite the Safe Third Country Agreement - a formal arrangement where refugees can only make a claim in the first country they arrive – thousands of Haitians have crossed illegally into Canada and filed asylum claims after being found to have no legal reason to be in the United States. From 2017 to 2024, about 40,000 Haitians made such claims in Canada, and in 2025 alone, nearly 12,000 did so. This number is likely to further surge after February 3, precisely at a time when Canada has extremely limited capacity or social willingness to process and provide support to tens of thousands of new asylum claimants who have likely already had their claims rejected in the United States.

This wave of potential new arrivals raises humanitarian, security, and infrastructure concerns. Many are attempting to enter Canada during frigid winter weather. Without strong deterrents, there will be more dangerous winter crossings and human trafficking, as seen in recent RCMP arrests and the interception of a U-Haul with 44 suspected Haitian trafficking victims.

The Liberal government has deemed the United States as a safe third country, that is, that if someone reaches the United States they are obligated to make an asylum claim there and are subsequently ineligible to file a claim in Canada. However, the Liberal government has failed to close a major loophole in our Safe Third Country Agreement: an overly broad definition of “family” allows illegal crossers to claim asylum if they have relatives in Canada (including spouses, common-law partners, children of any age, parents, siblings, grandparents, grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews), even if those family members only have pending asylum claims themselves. This enables chains of potentially bogus claims amid prolonged processing and rare removals.

Furthermore, the Liberal government has shown reluctance to crack down on human traffickers who profit off of illegally transporting people across the border, or to adopt Conservative proposals that would reform social benefits that may incentivize bogus asylum claimants. When combined with prolonged processing delays, these benefits serve as incentives to make bogus applications. The existing backlog, already enormous, will only grow larger, further straining Canadian welfare resources, housing, and healthcare systems that should prioritize Canadians and genuine refugees.

Again, this is not compassionate or fair to anyone.

For example, the Liberals have broken promises to persecuted groups who are already in Canada, such as those from Ukraine, Hong Kong, and Sudan, leaving them in limbo while prioritizing resources for illegal crossers who have questionable claims. This is wrong. Canada has a finite capacity to provide support, shelter and protection to vulnerable people. The Liberals should be prioritizing truly persecuted persons as opposed to making space for bogus asylum claimants.

Call to action: And so, Conservatives will use the upcoming Parliamentary session to restore order and fairness to Canada’s broken asylum system by:

Continuing to champion the suite of asylum system reforms we introduced as amendments to Bill C-12

If illegal border crosser numbers continue to surge, call on the Liberals to examine the potential preemptive use of Section 20.1 of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act to uphold the spirit of the Safe Third Country Agreement, and designate certain nationals crossing illegally from the U.S. as an irregular group arrival, triggering measures that would deter mass winter crossings and human trafficking, and potentially save lives.

Push for the Liberals to rigorously enforce Sections 117 through 121 of the Immigration Refugee and Protection Action, which impose severe penalties on traffickers, including fines, imprisonment, and deportation bans.

Calling for the Liberals to seek urgent cooperation with the United States to close the “family” loophole in the Safe Third Country Agreement by narrowing the definition to match Canada’s standard Family Class (spouses, common-law or conjugal partners, dependent children generally under 22, parents, and grandparents)

We will also call for the Liberals to honour commitments to persecuted groups already in Canada by pausing the acceptance of new Government-Assisted Refugees and reallocating those spots to eligible individuals already in Canada from Ukraine, Hong Kong, and Sudan.

Crisis #3: Non-citizens convicted of serious crimes are being given lenient sentences in order to allow them to avoid deportation.

The problem: Almost every week another high profile incident comes to light of a non-citizen convicted of serious crimes getting a lenient sentence and avoiding deportation.

In the last two months alone, we’ve seen stories about:

A truck driver who recklessly killed a 23-year old Caledon woman got 55 days in jail.

A man convicted of child porn possession, who knew it was a crime when he watched it, given leniency as the judge gave him 6 months less a day, which the judge explicitly said was to avoid immigration consequences.

A man who pleaded guilty to abducting a 9-year old boy he didn’t know awaits sentencing after asking for 6 months less a day to avoid immigration consequences.

This situation is perpetuating a two tier justice system in Canada, wherein non-citizens are treated differently than Canadian citizens. It’s also causing the rapid erosion of Canada’s consensus on immigration.

Call to action: Therefore, we call upon the Liberals to rapidly pass bill C-220, my bill to end the practice of giving non-citizens convicted of serious crimes leniency in sentencing in order to help them avoid deportation.

In the upcoming session, Conservatives will continue to pressure the Liberals to pass the common sense policies we proposed last fall, as well as to take action that we’ve outlined today.