Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has previewed the centrepiece of tomorrow’s spring economic update: a historic deficit paired with $25 billion in new spending for a new “fund”.

To be fair to Carney, the spin his team has put on this expenditure is hella impressive. Billing it as the “Canada Strong Fund” (patriotism coded), a “sovereign wealth fund” (freedom coded) and a “national savings and investment account” (stability coded), Carney’s pitch had a level of overhype that would make any starving founder pitching to a VC blush.

You can’t blame Carney for this shamelessness. Staring down the barrel of a faltering national economy and a debt ridden government, the man is counting on the Canadian establishment’s current enamourment with him to give into the feels of the moment and not look under the hood of his new debt-fund too closely.

But no good investment manager would do that, and Canadians shouldn’t either. Canadians should have a full picture of the risk the Prime Minister is asking them to undertake, both with their tax dollars and as Carney invited them to do today, with additional individual post-tax contributions.

But if the devil of Carney’s pitch is in the details, hoo-boy, there isn’t much to go on.

For starters, Carney’s “fund” model is built on debt, so it’s misleading for the Prime Minister, or anyone else, to pitch it to investors as a true sovereign wealth fund in the same vein as Norway’s. Carney’s expenditure would be entirely debt-financed at a time of widening structural deficits, which can be likened to an individual investor who is already in serious debt borrowing more money to buy stocks.

Further, outside of the announcement that a Crown Corporation will manage it, other details remain vague, including who will run it (Liberal appointees?) and the criteria that will be used to fund specific projects.

The lack of announced guardrails to stop the $25 billion from being funnelled into politically directed projects should also raise red flags. Allocation decisions made by the debt-fund, based on Carney’s remarks this morning, will follow government priorities rather than pure market returns. Given the Liberals’ dismal track record of picking winners (e.g. EV battery plants, Superclusters, the Green Slush Fund), and governments’ inherent inability to place such bets successfully in any circumstance, Canadians should take claims of big time benefits with a grain of salt.

There are other problems to consider related to the viability and benefit of Carney’s debt-fund, too, especially in the context of Canada’s stalled economy.

First, Carney’s debt-fund could create a crowding-out effect. By pumping $25 billion-plus of subsidized capital into Ottawa’s preferred projects, the debt-fund could distort private markets. Pension funds, banks, and institutional investors already deploy billions into Canadian infrastructure and resources. They will now have to compete against a government player armed with massive taxpayer backing and a direct link to politics. The result could be higher costs for genuine private projects or capital simply fleeing to greener (and more level) pastures. In that same vein, far from a guaranteed hedge against economic risk, what Carney is proposing with this debt-fund has the potential to exert inflationary pressure on Canada’s economy.

Second, Carney’s early signals of international investing with the debt-fund should raise eyebrows on its supposed “Canada Strong” angle. Even more Canadian tax dollars could flow abroad while pressing domestic needs wait unfulfilled. Conversely, if the debt-fund’s expenditures stay strictly domestic, it could become a captive buyer for Liberal-favoured ventures. Either way, it has the makings of a mess. This conundrum further underscores why the expenditure shouldn’t be referred to as a “sovereign wealth fund”, because decisions made with government debt have different opportunity costs to evaluate than those made by true wealth funds.

The expenditure also has massive potential for mission creep. If the debt-fund’s scope stays vague, it will likely expand quietly once initial public interest fades. For that reason, scrutiny should be paid to the fact that this expenditure will also likely duplicate existing bureaucracy (read: overhead and Liberal board appointees) like the Canada Growth Fund and the Infrastructure Bank.

There are other flags, too. Carney mentioned that the debt-fund would grow through mechanisms like “asset recycling”, which in Ottawa, is often code for selling public assets on the cheap to insiders. It also has the potential to impinge on provincial jurisdiction, particularly if the debt-fund capitalizes from resource export taxes or remittances of any kind. Resources are definitively the jurisdiction of the provinces, and a move to reset the Constitutional order would be a major concern.

But aside from all of these issues, there’s another big problem with Canadians writing Mark Carney a blank cheque for this project: its opportunity cost.

$25 billion could cut taxes, pay down debt, or deliver direct affordability relief for struggling Canadians. Interest on the federal debt already consumes tens of billions, more than some health transfers to provinces. Canadians will be faced with even more of the same to pay for this new expenditure, at a time when inflation is already straining affordability in every aspect of Canadian life.

And if building a bigger pool of capital for major projects is what Carney is trying to solve for, arguably, the structural problem Canada faces is a lack of investment certainty in its regulatory and tax environment. Without reform in those areas, Carney’s new debt-fund is throwing money at a problem that money can’t solve.

Carney hasn’t begun to answer why families should hand potential retirement savings to this new scheme instead of using their own RRSPs, TFSAs, or proven pension managers. Nor has he explained whether if the debt-fund loses money, taxpayers will backstop it at the expense of other more pressing needs. Investing in a scheme that has the potential to pay earlier investors using money from new investors, rather than from any actual profit has a particular name, and Carney would be well served to remember that.

All of these issues make Carney’s debt-fund a risky bet. Any financial analyst would say the same. And so, Mark Carney, global investment manager extraordinaire, probably wouldn’t invest in a prospectus as detail free as this one pitched by Mark Carney, Liberal Prime Minister.

Canadians shouldn’t be expected to, either.