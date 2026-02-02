All is not well in Alberta.

Recently, polling firm Ipsos conducted a landmark survey that quantified this sentiment in terms of current levels of support for the province’s burgeoning separatist movement. In the survey, 28% of Albertans said they would vote for their province to begin the process of separating from Canada. Two additional findings stand out in the data: support for independence in Alberta is now comparable to that in Quebec (where 31% expressed similar views), and Albertans are more likely than Quebecers to cite historical mistreatment within Confederation as their primary reason for supporting a “yes” vote.

These findings come as no surprise to me.

This month marks the six-year anniversary of the Buffalo Declaration, which I co-published in February 2020 to urgently provoke debate in response to the deep frustrations with the federal government that we were hearing across my province at the time. Fast-forward to today. Tens of thousands of Albertans have lined up in community halls and public spaces to sign an official petition aimed at triggering a referendum on whether Alberta should leave Canada.

As I’ve followed the coverage of these petition signing events, I’ve reread the Buffalo Declaration with Cassandra-level vexation. That’s because the federal Liberal government has patently ignored the core warning we wrote: heed the concerns of frustrated Albertans who are saying they will be treated as equals within Confederation, or they will seek independence.

This state of affairs never should have came to pass. Canada’s founders built the nation’s institutional framework with mechanisms to facilitate the resolution of regional issues. However, in order to maintain national cohesion, those institutions need to function properly and be modernized as Canada grows. Said differently, in a country as geographically vast and regionally diverse as Canada, Parliament must continually operate as a true forum where citizens can see their regional concerns raised and then meaningfully addressed by the federal government. Provincial jurisdiction must be respected.

But successive Liberal governments have ignored this wisdom with clocklike repetition.

For example, Pierre Elliott Trudeau’s National Energy Program in the early 1980s devastated Alberta’s economy, sparking widespread resentment of the federal Liberal government. More recently, under Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government, federal legislation such as Bill C-69 (colloquially known in Alberta as the “no more pipelines” bill) effectively kneecapped Alberta’s vital energy sector, while operationalizing a post-national, no-identity vision of Canada. And over the past year, Prime Minister Mark Carney and his caucus have done precious little to change any of this.

For example, Bill C-69 remains in place today, and so does the perception among many quarters that the federal Liberal government doesn’t give a flying fudge about addressing the negative impact it’s had on the province’s economy. And so, warnings about separatist-driven instability and lost investment are now met by some with a simple reply: we would rather face instability we control than endure the instability the federal Liberals perpetually create for us.

Obviously, it is insane that the federal Liberals and their fellow travellers have let the situation escalate to this point.

It’s also a mistake to think that energy policy is the sole driver of the rise in Albertan separatist sentiment. There are many other irritants which contribute to it, too, like the underrepresentation of a modern, populous Alberta in Parliament, and the lack of federal recognition of the importance of Western heritage to Canada (try to find a Western heritage display in the National Art Gallery, for example). But the common denominator among the litany of concerns is that the federal Liberal government does not view the concerns of Albertans as being worth listening to. For example, and while I haven’t spoken to the man, I feel it’s reasonable to surmise that at least part of the decision for country singer Paul Brandt to tease his frustrations with the status quo of Confederation was the fact that Canada’s Liberal Justice Minister has not given him a worthy response when he and his foundation raised legitimate concerns about federal policy to prevent child exploitation.

Albertans understand better than most, as the largest net contributor to equalization, that in order to work, Confederation was always going to be a give and take situation. But a common refrain you will hear in Alberta today is that there seems to have been far more taking than there has been giving.

And so, for any Canadian who values national unity, understand that it is deeply counterproductive to disparage the thousands of Albertans who are signing separatist petitions. The wiser course is to take stock of valid concerns and act decisively to address them. A strong Canada has always depended on a strong Alberta, a reality that has never been clearer than it is today. As Canadians face an unstable geopolitical landscape without adequate critical energy infrastructure, Alberta’s role as an economic engine and energy powerhouse is more important to the country than ever before.

Rather than provoking a puerile response, the sight of the signature lines winding around buildings across the province amid bitter cold should serve as a profound wake-up call for Liberal Prime Minister Mark Carney, his caucus, and central Canadian-based media pundits. The reaction to Albertans who feel so abandoned by the federal government that they view separation as a viable option must be one that is sober and free of hubris, and coupled with a genuine effort to understand the root causes of their disillusionment. That understanding must then lead to decisive action, or, as we see today, action will be taken by certain Albertans. In no circumstances should these concerns be mocked or left to further fall on deaf ears.

On that front, I was elected to represent nearly 120,000 Albertans in the Canadian Parliament. This means addressing their concerns - both from those who would like to see Alberta separate and those who firmly want to remain in Canada. I attempt to manage this tension by not simply dismissing concerns from either side, but trying to craft solutions that unify my community in prosperity and hope. I also run as a federal Conservative because that is my party’s ethos at the national level, and it’s worked.

To that point, it’s worth noting that there has never been a national unity crisis under a Conservative government. Having served in the cabinet of former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper, the working ethos of his leadership was to ensure that no region was pitted against another. At this juncture, Mr. Carney and his caucus would be well served to immediately try this approach for once.

So to those who want to comment on Alberta separation, I simply say this. If you care about Canada, do not mock the concerns of frustrated Albertans. I certainly will not be, nor have I ever done so. It’s why I co-wrote the Buffalo Declaration years ago. Instead, take these frustrations seriously and contribute to dialogue that results in immediately actioned solutions, not more division. Resist the temptation to use the separatist movement as a political wedge. Know in your bones that simplistic positions will not cut the mustard. That is a dangerous game with massively poor outcomes for everyone.

I will not play it, nor should you. Much is at stake.

Most importantly, do not simply list reasons why those who are signing the separatist petition should not leave Canada. Instead, offer them compelling actions to stay: a modernized vision of Canada that genuinely recognizes Alberta’s vital importance to the nation and directly addresses historic injustices that have fueled well-justified dissatisfaction.

Mark Carney has offered neither of these things, and he should be shamed for it.

I wonder how things might have unfolded if the pandemic had not forced everything to a halt right after the initial waves the release of the Buffalo Declaration created. With a longer runway to provoke the serious debate it intended to create, Canada might not be facing this explosive rise in separatist feeling in my province today.

Alas.