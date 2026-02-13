A growing chorus of Canadian youth who can’t find work are among the millions of Canadians whose attitudes towards immigration have changed. Worsening matters, despite soaring youth unemployment, the Liberals continue to issue hundreds of thousands of work permits to new temporary residents, with no clear plan in sight on how they plan to get nearly three million expiring-permit holders to leave Canada.

But there’s something else that should be driving the Liberal government to pump the brakes on high levels of new temporary foreign labour and get a handle on expired-visa removals: the potential impact of artificial intelligence on Canada’s jobs market.

If you spent any time on X this week, you would have encountered AI entrepreneur Matt Schumer’s extra-mega viral article entitled “Something Big Is Happening”. Hype or not, Schumer’s article, which warned that many entry level white collar jobs are about to be replaced by AI, struck a chord. That’s probably because most people now have lived experience with AI changing or replacing major parts of their work.

There’s empirical proof of this trend now, too. Stories of law firms choosing to hire fewer new associates in favour of leaning on AI are starting to pop up. Accountancy giant PwC plans to hire a third fewer new grads by 2028. Entry-level hiring at the 15 biggest tech firms dropped 25% from 2023-2024. In Canada, this AI work disruption is coming at a time when the country’s economy is already brittle. Over the past decade, Canada’s per capita GDP has been on a rather steep decline, and the youth unemployment rate is double the national average.

Said differently, there are less jobs for Canadian workers due to an already-weak economy, an overabundance of low-skilled foreign labour, and AI is now disrupting the jobs market even further.

Capturing the spirit of this concern was known-to-senior-Canadian-Liberals Ian Bremmer, President of the global consultancy Eurasia Group, who tweeted: “The fact that this [the replacement of white-collar jobs with AI] is even remotely plausible should be the top issue on most everyone’s agenda.” I’ve shared the same view since the moment I first used ChatGPT in late 2022. My immediate thought was, “My God, they’re going to automate human thought, just as they automated human labour.” A few days later, I became the first legislator in Canada to raise the issue in the House of Commons. And Tiff Macklem, Governor of the Bank of Canada stated in a recent speech that, “Not surprisingly, we are seeing increased demand for workers with AI skills. The flip side is we may be seeing some early evidence that AI is reducing the number of entry-level jobs in some occupations.”

Unfortunately, in spite of these warning signs, there is no evidence that the federal Liberals have factored in the possibility of artificial intelligence disrupting entry-level jobs into their immigration levels plan during the middle of an existing economic downturn. If they had, they probably wouldn’t have quietly lifted a freeze on the permitting process to bring new low-skilled temporary foreign workers to several major cities across Canada last month.

That the federal Liberal government is enabling an influx of new low-skilled foreign labour to compete with unemployed Canadian youth during an economic disruption of potential historic magnitude, with no plan to remove millions of temporary workers whose visas have expired, is uncompassionate and disastrous for everyone. It is a factor that contributes to depressed wage growth and training opportunities. It means that Canadian taxpayers are subsidizing the health care and other costs associated with lower-cost foreign labour while Canadian youth struggle to find work that AI is changing, during the middle of an overall national economic slowdown.

It is not hyperbolic to say that failure to course correct on immigration policy during this confluence of disruptions could be remembered by future historians as one of the most impactful blunders of any government in Canadian history.

To be fair, as with any new technology, AI does have the potential to bring new economic opportunities. That said, things are changing so fast that it’s hard to extrapolate exactly what this means for Canada’s workforce. We do know, however, that entry-level jobs are harder to come by right now than they have been in the past. Ergo, it would be prudent for the government to buy time to make sure that Canada’s labour force is prepared to function in whatever disruptions, positive or negative, that AI might bring.

And so in order to buy that time, Conservatives renew our calls on the federal government to:

Abolish the Temporary Foreign Worker program, while setting up a new standalone program for legitimately hard-to-fill seasonal agriculture, agri-food and seafood roles

Produce a plan to get millions of foreign workers with expired or expiring visas to leave when they’re supposed to

Introduce bold labour mobility and skills-retraining strategies

Incentivize Canadians from high-unemployment areas to move to underserved rural, remote, and tourist communities. At the same time, reduce barriers and costs for employers in these regions to attract, train, and retain unemployed or underemployed Canadians.

Integrate the potential impacts of artificial intelligence on Canada’s labour force into immigration levels

If the disruption of work by artificial intelligence is as rapid and profound as experts are hyping it up to be, it will take a government-wide effort to gather data and address the transitional impacts on Canadian workers. That will take time, resources, and political will.

So on that note, halting a mass influx of new temporary foreign labour and removing foreign workers whose visas have expired is an immediate tool that the federal government has in its toolbox to buy itself some time to figure things out.

They’d be crazy not to use it.

*******

Note: Michelle (once again) raised this issue in Question Period on Friday, February 13, 2026.