This week saw a Parliamentary first for me - the Speaker of the House of Commons ejected me from the House of Commons, effectively silencing me and all of my constituents, for the day on Tuesday.

My crime? Making a statement calling for Randy Boissonnault—who was then the Minister of Employment—to resign from cabinet. Mr. Boissonnault has been the subject of nearly a year of TV-drama-worthy scandal. This week, it was revealed that he had falsely claimed Indigenous ancestry and that a company he had owned had claimed Indigenous ownership. That company also received federal government contracts.

My statement, deemed ejection worthy by the Speaker of the House (who was elected as a Liberal MP and has been the subject of several scandals related to allegations of partisanship), used language stemming from a quote made by a prominent Cree lawyer in a National Post article published earlier this week. As I was expelled from the House, Mr. Boissonnault remained in the cabinet.

But then yesterday, after my expulsion, Boissonnault resigned. Why he was allowed to sit in cabinet over nearly a year of scandal belies a much bigger problem for the Liberal government. The National Post gave me space today to write about that topic.

Please take a minute and read my feature here:

https://nationalpost.com/opinion/michelle-rempel-garner-randy-boissonnault-is-trudeaus-embarrassment

And, if you want to see the whole incident involving my summary dismissal from House for yourself, you can watch the footage here.

https://x.com/MichelleRempel/status/1858999811917447283

What a week.