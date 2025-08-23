(St. Eustache School, undated, Archives of Manitoba).

******

What will be said when this moment comes for us?

It will depend on through which of the many lenses others view us that our story is told: snapshots in time, love in bloom, lust in wane, political viewpoints, the choices we made, and those that we didn’t.

And so I am charged today to pull that kaleidoscope into focus in remembrance of my grandfather.

It’s impossible not to view Albé Godin through his 59 years of marriage to Marie. She made a home for her eight children and all their heirs that followed. She exuded warmth, even through her battle with dementia. She is remembered as the family caregiver, while Pépère’s lore is often told as the financial provider married to a saint.

But allowing this to be the extent of his story is an injustice.

It wasn’t until I first entered the House of Commons that I had pause to reconsider whether I should judge Pépère solely through the lens of my grandmother, and frankly, through the complexities of my parents’ divorce. For the first time in my life, I found myself as an anglophone in a world where lacking French proficiency is like missing an arm, was for the first time seriously confronted with a glaringly obvious question about my heritage.

Michelle, pourquoi tu ne parles pas français?

(Michelle, why don’t you speak French?)

The answer to that question lies in the circumstances of Pépère’s birth, which in turn, provide the lens through which I choose to remember him today.

Pépère was born in St. Eustache, Manitoba in 1930. At the time, the town was a very small, close knit francophone community where daily life revolved around agriculture. Albé would have entered the public school system around 1936, during the height of Manitoba's English-only education policies, which were enforced by the 1916 Thornton Act. The law abolished bilingual schooling and mandated English as the sole language of instruction in public schools.

The school in St. Eustache, like in Manitoba’s other rural francophone areas, was church-run and received provincial funding only if it adhered to English-only rules. Thus, like many boys from his town, Pépère grew up speaking French at home in an agrarian family where boys were expected to labor on the family farm, while the province provided an English-only education. Consequently, like many other boys in St. Eustache at the time, Pépère completed only a few years of school, leaving at a very young age to work full-time on the family farm amid the Great Depression and throughout the Second World War.

Nonetheless, when he married in his early 20s, Albé was expected to financially provide for his wife and their seven children that followed shortly thereafter.

Armed only with heavily accented English and a primary school education, Pépère secured a job with Kleysen Transport, a Manitoba trucking company. He worked hard and advanced in the company, moving his family to Winnipeg, then to La Salle, and finally to Pine Falls, where he became manager of the company’s log haul operation. This meant relocating his family to a small company town about 120 km northeast of Winnipeg, built around the Manitoba Paper Company (later Abitibi-Price) pulp mill, where he shared a very modest, very small, home with his family.

There was no privacy, and no quiet, for anyone.

Pépère’s salary was modest, too. He and Mémère had to stretch it to feed and clothe nine people. He must have worried about financial instability from mill slowdowns affecting hauls, the impact of inflation, economic uncertainty, and the 1970s energy crisis on the mill town, and exhaustion from long workdays followed by evenings in a bustling household filled with his spirited children. He almost certainly bore a constant, unspoken anxiety over financial security amid a perpetual hum of overwork, common in an era when men shunned discussions about the personal stresses of economic vulnerability.

The francophone culture in which he was raised didn’t exist in Pine Falls. To ensure his children received an education, the only option was anglicization, which likely deprived him and his wife even of the comfort of speaking his native tongue to his children at home.

But Albé resisted turning to the bottle or other vices prevalent in remote company towns. He provided for his family, making sacrifices to afford the road trips that many of his children, including my father, often recall when recounting the happier moments of their lives.

And as far as I know, not once in his life did Pépère ever speak of any of these things to any of us.

Rather, he simply walked steadfastly in his duty. He had his stumbles, to be sure. But how many of us here today would be willing to shoulder the responsibility Pépère bore as a provider, given the hand life dealt him?

And moreover, how many of us today, could still find the joy that he did in his family, and in his life?

My memories of Pépère are of the flash of mischief that routinely danced in his eyes when he was around his grandchildren, his gratuitous use of his invented go-to patois curse phrase (“dat suckin’ TING!”), cribbage games, his merciless teasing, and the gifts he managed to get for us despite being a man of modest means. He endured my precocity, allowing a young girl to natter endlessly at him about what - in hindsight - were very grown-up topics. For me, Pépère was a male authority figure who always took me seriously, something that undoubtedly had an impact on preparing me for the path I now walk now.

But my most enduring memory of Pépère occurred in the mid-aughts, shortly after my move from Winnipeg to Calgary. He and Mémère were driving across Canada and stopped to visit me in my new home. It was as we sat down for dinner that night, that I first witnessed my grandmother’s profound cognitive decline. It had progressed so rapidly that in the months between my departure and their visit, much of who she was had already slipped away.

As we ate, Pépère helped Mémère with her meal and then settled her into bed. Uncharacteristically, he returned downstairs to see me, perhaps knowing that he couldn’t retire without saying what needed to be said. At first, he said nothing, merely offering his trademark awkward Pépère hug. Then he looked at me and said, “It’s going to be okay.” I remember distinctly looking at him and replying, “but, will you be okay?”

The genuine surprise that registered on his face was one of those slow-motion moments that replayed in my mind upon learning of his death this past March as I prepared for yet another federal election campaign. After a lifetime spent providing for others, expected by society and gender roles to prioritize his family’s well-being over his own, being asked about his own well-being was likely an extreme rarity for my grandfather, one he clearly neither expected nor felt necessary.

It’s a lesson in duty that more of us could stand to learn, and one I lean on when tempted to frustration or self-pity amid the challenges of the responsibilities I’ve chosen to embrace.

But I choose to believe that Pépère inherently understood that his reward for steadfastly fulfilling his duty was a long life filled with moments of perfect joy: the slow, lopsided smile he wore when his house brimmed with young grandkids, or when he pulled out of the driveway with his wife and RV in tow. For me, Pépère’s legacy is the beauty one finds within oneself in those quiet moments, discovered only through carrying out duty unnoticed by others.

As we lay Pépère to rest beside his wife today, over 50 of us surround them at a private interment for immediate family: their children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and soon-to-be great-great-grandchildren. Among their descendants standing here today are those who write the laws and those who enforce them; those who heal others, teach, create art, or influence hundreds of thousands of Canadians in their shopping habits; those who have taken up the torch to preserve the language rights denied them in youth; and, most importantly, those who demonstrate the same selfless care for their families that Pépère and Mémère once did.

While we are not a family of great financial means, we are a family that understands the quiet joy found in hard work, honour and duty.

What an incredible, truly Canadian legacy you have left, Pépère.

Je t'aime, repose en paix.

Share