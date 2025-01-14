Last night, Canadian Liberal leadership contender Mark Carney made a bold play on American TV, by launching his campaign while attempting to brand himself as a political “outsider”.

But is this claim believable? For many Canadians, as the National Post’s Terry Newman quipped, the answer will be: “My arse he is.”

Here’s why.

In 2025, the term “outsider” carries heavy implications for Canadians. A decade ago, being an “insider” meant things like scoring playoff tickets or landing a reservation at a hot new restaurant. Back then, being a Canadian insider wasn’t just for the maximally wealthy—hard work and a little geniality could still buy the average person a taste of the good life.

Today, being an “insider” is a far more literal concept for Canadians, often meaning simply affording shelter. Housing costs have doubled since 2015, and homelessness is up 38% since 2018. 80,000 Ontarians woke up outside this morning. With half of Canadians saying they are $200 away from financial ruin, millions of Canadians are now teetering on the edge of “outsider” (read: homeless) status themselves.

Said differently, over the past decade, policies enacted under the federal Liberal government have turned the gap between the financially secure and those teetering on the edge of ruin into a vast gulf.

So, for Canadians grappling with skyrocketing costs, Carney’s attempt to claim outsider status is, at best, tone-deaf—and at worst, grievously laughable. His track record screams the opposite: a staunch insider advocate for left-wing policies, a close advisor to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, a key architect of the Liberal government’s much-criticized agenda, and a high ranking member of the world’s most elite organizations.

Carney has been deeply embedded in Trudeau’s circle for years. He served as a senior policy advisor and was tapped last summer to chair Trudeau’s Task Force on Economic Growth. Former senior Trudeau advisor Gerald Butts is a key figure in Carney’s political machinery. Trudeau’s current Chief of Staff, Katie Telford, has reportedly been making calls on Carney’s behalf to garner support among Liberal donors and influencers. Three independent Liberal sources confirmed to The Sun that much of Trudeau’s PMO staff is backing Carney. Tom Pitfield, Trudeau’s senior pollster, also was also reportedly doing work for Carney. In essence, Carney isn’t just a Liberal insider—he’s Trudeau 2.0, the continuity candidate for a government that many Canadians have grown weary of.

Carney’s fingerprints are all over the Liberal policies that have driven up costs for ordinary Canadians, too. He’s long championed carbon pricing, praising Trudeau’s $170/tonne carbon tax as a “model for others.” While Carney frames such measures as visionary, they’re widely criticized for burdening household budgets. So to voters, Carney doesn’t represent a break from the status quo but a continuation of policies that have exacerbated affordability issues.

And Carney isn’t just an insider in the orbit of Justin Trudeau—he’s a global elitist par excellence. Educated at Harvard and Oxford, he’s deeply connected to powerful alumni networks. He spent over a decade at Goldman Sachs, chairs the board of Brookfield Asset Management, and sits on the boards of Bloomberg and Stripe. Carney is a fixture at exclusive gatherings like the World Economic Forum, the Bilderberg Group, and the Group of Thirty. He’s also affiliated with elite institutions like Chatham House and the Brookings Institution. He dines with royals. Even his citizenship spans three countries.

Simply put, Carney isn’t just in the club—he runs it.

But despite his elite credentials and alleged influence, for someone wanting to run for Prime Minister under the brand of an empathetic “outsider”, Carney’s record shows little engagement with ordinary people. Unlike other leaders who balance power with visible charity work, Carney lacks a relatable touch. There’s scant evidence of him working alongside the Canadians he wants to lead or championing their causes. Instead, his advocacy has primarily aligned with corporate interests that benefit the companies he directs. To voters, this makes him appear not just out of touch but utterly disconnected from the struggles of everyday life.

In all of that, Carney’s “outsider” claim is so audacious it borders on insulting. Attempting to brand Carney as such is an arrogant and out of touch move that it’s proof in and of itself that both Carney and his team are synonymous with Justin Trudeau’s failed school of elite, narcissistic, leftist politics. These people either think Canadians are stupid and will continue to fall for this garbage, have deluded themselves into thinking it will sell, or both.

None of these scenarios mean good things for Canadians, for whom getting a tip from a friend about a grocery store that has butter both in stock and on sale for less than $7 a pound is the new “insider” status for many.

Ultimately, Carney’s deep ties to Liberal powerbrokers and his unwavering support for Trudeau’s agenda prove him not as an outsider but as the epitome of the establishment. His brand of continuity with the Trudeau government will offer little relief to Canadians seeking real change from the policies that have strained household budgets and eroded trust in government.

The only outsider status Trudeau, Carney and his ilk should be afforded is a place far away from the levers of Canada’s federal government.