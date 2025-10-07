A decade of Liberal mass immigration policy has profoundly altered Canada’s immigration system and the landscape around it. In this context, Canada’s unrestricted jus soli policy - the granting of citizenship to anyone born here, even to temporary residents’ children - presents several major problems.

For starters, the status quo presents obvious challenges as immigration levels have outpaced housing, healthcare, and job growth have led to increased social tensions. But the problems go beyond these concerns.

For a decade, the Liberals have operationalized the philosophy of post-nationalism, asserting that there is no shared Canadian identity, while simultaneously bringing newcomers in at a rate where integrating them into Canada’s social and economic fabric has become challenging. The result of this unholy coupling of misguided Liberal philosophy and poor management has been the breaking of Canada’s long-held immigration consensus, and confusion over the responsibilities associated with Canadian citizenship. Anti-immigrant sentiment is also shamefully on the rise, as Canadians mistakenly blame those who recently came to Canada instead of the Liberal government’s abysmally broken, post-national immigration system.

These post-national Liberal practices have sent a message that there is no need for Canadian citizens to defend shared Canadian pluralistic values like freedom of conscience and religion, freedom of thought and belief, freedom of association, and the equality of women and men. These practices have also virtually eliminated the expectation that anyone seeking to become a Canadian needs to abandon any violent, extreme or hateful prejudices they may once have held and to contribute to the nation.

Said differently, the Liberals have, through their post-nationalism and mass immigration policies, brought into question the intrinsic value of Canadian citizenship. And without immediate reversal, this philosophy risks permanently breaking Canada’s peaceful pluralism and its longstanding consensus for immigration.

And so today, as part of the Conservative Party’s ongoing policy rollout to address Canada’s broken immigration system and restore the value of Canadian citizenship, Conservatives moved and supported an amendment during the clause-by-clause review of Liberal Bill C-3, An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (2025), to impose restrictions on Canada’s overly permissive system of automatically granting citizenship to children of two non-permanent residents.

Here’s why.

Today, there are millions of people living in Canada on temporary visas, comprising an astonishing 7%+ of the country’s population - a situation never before seen in Canadian history. Another estimated 500,000 undocumented persons are living in Canada too, as well as 300,000 people in the asylum claim queue (many with bogus claims). Many of the millions of temporary residents are set to have their visas expire, or have already expired.

In this context, it’s not much of a stretch to foresee that Canada’s practice of having no restrictions on jus soli citizenship acquisition is likely to be abused by people seeking to stay in the country after their visa expires or after a bogus asylum claim is found to be invalid. This is because while having a child on Canadian soil theoretically grants no immediate stay rights to parents who are temporary residents, in practice, court rulings, a deeply broken asylum system, protracted appeals, and sluggish deportations functionally often allow them to remain.

Recent videos on social media advertising this loophole suggest this may be the case. The number of people born in Canada to temporary or undocumented residents is not publicly tracked, but recent policies by Canadian hospitals charging temporary residents for giving birth suggest it’s a problem. And birth tourism, the practice of non-residents (i.e. those on visitor visas) travelling to Canada to have their child on Canadian soil so that they can obtain citizenship, is also back on the rise. When former Conservative Prime Minister Stephen Harper left office in 2015, birth tourism levels were 590% lower than today. Birth tourism is now at its highest levels ever, both in terms of absolute levels and percentages. These types of population growth are not typically accounted for in immigration levels planning.

In this context, Canada is particularly an outlier in granting unconditional birthright citizenship, and should move into alignment with its peer nations. Now facing immigration crises themselves, the UK, Germany, New Zealand, and Australia require at least one parent to be a citizen or permanent resident. This is a reasonable requirement that Canada should adopt.

Without immediate reform to unrestricted jus solis, as well as the reversal of Liberal porous-border policies, Canada risks inviting further organized birth tourism and immigration fraud, and further clogging its overwhelmed processing and appeals pipelines.

Being a Canadian citizen should mean something to anyone who acquires it, and that meaning should be derived from significant enough ties to our nation that a deep understanding of the responsibilities associated with being Canadian becomes joyfully entrenched within a new citizen’s fibre. Canadian immigration law and policies should vigorously protect that principle, not erode it.

On that front, ditching the flawed Bill C-3 would be a good place for the Liberals to start. For the uninitiated, Bill C-3 amends Canada’s Citizenship Act to extend citizenship by descent beyond the first generation, allowing foreign-born citizens to pass it to unlimited generations abroad with minimal residency requirements.

Rather than appealing a court ruling that enabled this (arguably insane) practice, the Liberals tabled Bill C-3, further eroding the value of Canadian citizenship by allowing for citizenship by descent while waiving essentials like language proficiency or tests. Given that the bill is likely to pass with NDP support, it must be amended, as Conservatives did (and sought to do) today.

Canada’s immigration laws and processes must adapt to the lived realities of its pluralism. After a decade of Liberal mass immigration policies that let too many people in too fast, tinkering around the edges of a broken system won’t cut it. Restrictions must be placed on jus solis citizenship, levels must be lowered, and the overall system must be boldly reformed.

Stay tuned for more.

******

NB: The text of the jus solis amendment did not pass, but read as follows:

“(2) Paragraph (1)(a) does not apply to a person if, at the time of their birth, neither of their parents was a citizen, lawfully admitted to Canada for permanent residence or a protected person under the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act.”