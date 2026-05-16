Can Canada rapidly ramp up oil production, build pipelines, and emerge a winner in the current global race to be a new, reliable supplier of energy to under-supplied markets?

From the broad sketches in the federal Liberal government’s announcement yesterday, the answer seems to be no. While other competitor countries are sprinting to bring major new production online and are building pipelines to transport it, yesterday, Mark Carney’s Liberal government announced the following:

No designation of a new pipeline as a “project of national interest” until the fall of this year

The issuance of a permit to start building wouldn’t happen until September 2027 at the very earliest, with no guarantee of approval

Completion of a pipeline wouldn’t happen for roughly eight years

No proponent or route for a pipeline; the Alberta government (and its taxpayers) are on the hook to be the proponent until permitting

An entrenched and massive industrial carbon tax, something that investors in other competitor countries do not have to pay

A requirement to pay into a carbon capture and sequestration project, something that investors in other competitor countries do not have to pay

To put a cherry on top of that poop sundae, after the announcement, the government’s spokesperson went on a CTV talk show and when pressed, wouldn’t confirm that he actually wanted the pipeline to be built.

Putting it mildly, this is not the sort of the stuff that drives energy investors wild with desire.

Here’s why.

The ongoing war in the Middle East and effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz has triggered the largest oil supply disruption in history, cutting roughly 20 percent of global flows and sending Asian importers scrambling for reliable alternatives. China, India, Japan, and ASEAN nations, which rely on the Middle East for 55 to 80 percent of their crude, now face chronic shortages, price spikes above $100 per barrel, and glaringly obvious pressure to diversify their supplier base.

In layman’s terms, there’s a massive opportunity for oil and gas producing investors to push their resources to nations who are willing to rapidly ramp up new production, build out the pipelines needed to get it to these types of markets. For nations willing to work at pace, there is a massive opportunity to make mucho bank.

Latin American producers are well out of the starting blocks: Guyana is rapidly scaling toward 1.3 million barrels per day with new Floating, Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSOs) facilities by late 2027. Brazil is bringing online a massive amount of new production capacity, and Argentina’s Vaca Muerta pipeline is set to deliver more supply in 2026. The United States and other non-OPEC players are also expanding export capacity on faster timelines, too. And on the very same day Prime Minister Carney announced that Canada might, mayyybe allow construction to begin on a pipeline in the fall of 2027, the UAE revealed it’s accelerating its West-East pipeline expansion - which already bypasses the Strait of Hormuz - to be fully operational in 2027, effectively doubling its oil export capacity.

At the pace the Liberals announced yesterday, Canada will miss nearly a decade of billions in revenue while competitors bring new production online and we continue to dither with needless permitting delays. At worst, investment capital will keep flowing to those faster-moving jurisdictions, as the federal Liberals’ slow-walking of approvals and insistence on layering carbon taxes and expensive carbon capture mandates leaves Canadian oil in the ground.

So with energy security, economic growth, and national unity resting in the balance, why is Carney not moving at the pace of our competitors?

First, for decades Mr. Carney has been opposed to new oil and gas production. His failed GFANZ initiative and books outline this fact in black and white. Also, much of his cabinet and caucus are opposed to new oil and gas production, too. His slow-walking no-announcement yesterday is a continuation of this dogma.

Only a dramatic jump to meet the timelines of our competitor nations would prove otherwise. The only reason Canada cannot complete its environmental and Indigenous consultations on a timeline that keeps us competitive in the global energy market is the federal Liberals’ lack of political will.

For our part, federal Conservatives are calling for the federal Liberals to get over their self-imposed inertia and get the ball rolling by:

Eliminating the industrial carbon tax

Issuing a construction permit for Alberta’s pipeline submission within 100 days of receiving it

Getting shovels in the ground on a new pipeline to the Pacific by the end of 2026; and

Publishing a plan to allow oil production to grow by 2.5 million barrels per day by eliminating taxes and unneeded regulations that halt oil and gas growth.

This pacing and removal of impediments to investment would allow Canada to recover from a decade of failed Liberal policy that has cost Canada billions of dollars in revenue that could have been used to make Canadians’ lives better, unite the country in prosperity, and give the world a reliable, democratic partner to supply its energy needs.

Much rests on Mr. Carney figures out he’s in a 100m dash to get Canadian energy to market, not a leisurely run in the park.

He’d be well served to get it right.