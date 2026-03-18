The Supreme Court of Canada recently ruled that unapproved asylum claimants in Québec have a constitutional right to provincially-funded low-cost daycare spots.

The broader potential impacts of this ruling should set off alarm bells in every province and across the federal government. It certainly did for His Majesty’s Loyal Opposition.

And so MP Pierre Paul-Hus and I, acting as Conservative Québec Lieutenant and Shadow Minister for Immigration respectively, affirm Québec’s right to pursue the use of Section 33 of the Charter in relation to Québec (Attorney General) v. Kanyinda, should its government choose to do so.

We also call upon Prime Minister Mark Carney to direct his government to immediately review what impact Kanyinda may have on Canada’s federal immigration and social welfare programs, and outline what actions may have to be taken in order to wrest power over immigration back from Big Immigration, an overzealous judiciary, and back into the hands of the Canadian people.

The Liberals must also commit to vigorously challenging any Kanyinda-related litigation that may impact federal jurisdiction in the meantime.

Here’s why.

Canada’s asylum system should offer compassionate refuge to truly vulnerable persons in numbers we can sustainably support. But Canadians believe the asylum system should not be used as a back door by which migrants can quickly and easily end-run normal immigration selection processes. Today, the asylum system skews heavily toward the latter while preventing the prioritization of benefits to those who most urgently fall under the former.

It is the provinces that have largely been left to cover the costs of this failure of the federal government. Since the years-long Roxham Road illegal border crossing debacle began, Québec has experienced a massive spike in asylum seekers in recent years, many with unverified claims, and now hosts somewhere in the neighbourhood of 200,000. This influx, combined with the Liberals’ years-long delays in processing asylum claims, has strained Québec’s social services, including subsidized daycares.

With many Québec families already facing years-long waits for daycare spots, and with an unplanned increase in demand enabled by a dysfunctional federal asylum processing system, it’s reasonable – and frankly should be expected – that Québec would enact changes to its welfare system to ensure sustainability.

Ergo, in this specific instance, Québec shouldn’t be met with the typical reactionary pearl-clutching should it follow through with suggestions that it may invoke the notwithstanding clause.

But the impacts of Kanyinda have the potential to extend far beyond Québec’s garderies. Justice Suzanne Côté dissented from the majority opinion, saying that some of its findings had the potential to “unduly impede the state’s ability to act in the public interest by limiting the range of policy choices available to governments in designing and administering social benefits programs.” She concluded that refugee claimant status should not be recognized as what are called ‘analogous grounds’ under Section 15 of the Charter, to guarantee Charter rights.

In this, she is right.

But in the ruling, Chief Justice Richard Wagner took the opposite position, suggesting that the Charter should include asylum claimants as a protected identity group. Given the breadth of the ruling and what amounts to Wagner issuing an open invitation to the activist legal community to test the waters further, it’s not hard to imagine many of those well-paid, anti-reform lawyers salivating at the prospect of doing just that.

Nor is it a stretch that the justice’s arguments for intersectionality that the judges made in Kanyinda could be used as a test on whether unvetted and unapproved asylum claimants – particularly those without work permits – should be entitled to other taxpayer-funded benefit programs. These tests could include the legality of proposed co-pays on the Interim Federal Health Benefit, unfettered access to the Canada Child Benefit, Old Age Security, and more.

Chief Justice Wagner’s concurrence regarding recognizing “refugee claimant status” as an analogous ground under Section 15 of the Charter could also provide a hook for broader arguments against aspects of criteria-based immigration streams. This means clarity is also needed on the extent to which the Kanyinda framework could be used to legally undermine specific rules within immigration processing streams that use neutral selection criteria such as age caps, language thresholds, and education points.

Under Kanyinda, any of these criteria – the cornerstones of Canada’s immigration selection processes – could potentially be argued to have discriminatory impacts on protected or analogous grounds and, if subsequently overturned, further undermine Parliament and the government’s ability to set and enforce immigration rules.

While some may argue these scenarios are unlikely, history suggests the anti-immigration reform lobby – aka Big Immigration – will ensure otherwise. Canada’s immigration lobby is arguably one of its most powerful. While there is undoubtedly a need for vulnerable non-citizens to have their rights advocated for, a major obstacle to enacting reasonable reforms to Canada’s immigration and asylum systems has always been fierce resistance from a network of well-funded anti-reform lawyers, immigration consultants, lobbyists, and NGOs who profit off of Canada’s overly-permissive and enforcement-deficient immigration system. Big Immigration rarely, if ever, acknowledges that in order to achieve social consensus for immigration, the system cannot be left in its current state of abject dysfunction.

Big Immigration’s voices dominate immigration-related news stories and submissions to Parliamentary committees. A simple check of the lobbying registry prove they have disproportionate levels of access to senior immigration policymakers. And many individuals from this clique have gone on to occupy influential roles on the Immigration and Refugee Board or in the courts, which further dooms reform efforts.

On that note, Sean Fraser, the former Liberal Immigration Minister who bent to the will of Big Immigration to such an extent that he allowed nearly a million foreign students on work permits in a two-year period, is now Canada’s Justice Minister. The sheer volume of Big Immigration intervenors allowed in the Kanyinda case also illustrated this profound imbalance.

But given the hull-buckling groans emanating from most Canadian social welfare programs, the deep deficits most Canadian governments are running, and the disarray that Canada’s immigration system is already in, Prime Minister Mark Carney has a duty to prevent ideologically-homogenous activists from using the Kanyinda framework to block reasonable reforms or make the system even more dysfunctional than it already is.

There are many other reasons to prevent further blurring of the distinction between citizen and non-citizen using the Kanyinda framework. It will be virtually impossible for any level of government to disincentivize abuse of the asylum system if there are endless legal options for unverified claimants (or outright fraudsters) to access social services they were never intended to receive. Blurred boundaries on who is eligible to receive benefits will, beyond the obvious sustainability problems, make it even harder to prioritize those truly vulnerable groups.

For many members of the public, this lack of distinction will be perceived as a lack of fairness. In turn, there will be even less public appetite to extend social welfare benefits to asylum claimants, or for immigration writ large. Further legal erosion of the difference between citizen and non-citizen will only serve to continue to diminish the value of Canadian citizenship and accelerate the fragmentation of our already diffuse national identity.

Perhaps most importantly, Kanyinda adds a thick layer of judicial overreach to an existing spread of rulings that have already severely eroded both Parliamentary supremacy in setting immigration law and the federal government’s ability to enforce it. Changes in 2012, which prevented non-citizens who made fraudulent asylum claims from receiving taxpayer-funded supplemental health benefits (like vision care) while awaiting removal from the country, were almost immediately struck down by the Federal Court (R. v. Pham, 2013 SCC 15). This led to the now-frequent practice of judges giving more lenient sentences to non-citizens convicted of serious crimes in order to avoid consequences for their immigration status.

Parliamentary Committee testimony during the review of the immigration provisions in the current Bill C-12 suggested its reforms would immediately be challenged in court by Big Immigration. Justice Wagner’s tone in Kanyinda suggests that this lobby will be successful. Allowing this trend to go unchecked by the federal government will only further engrain the Canadian public’s sense that they are losing control, and in turn, further erode support for immigration. It will also suggest that the federal Liberals’ willingness to prevent asylum system abuse only goes so far as the court’s willingness to accept their reforms.

At present, Canadian immigration law and Canadian public support for immigration is predicated upon the principle that it is legal, fair and necessary to treat different non-citizens differently than citizens for the purposes of immigration selection and entry into Canada. This concept is reinforced by Section 91(25) of the Constitution Act, 1867, which gives Canada’s Parliament the main power to set immigration laws.

And so the public expects that they can turn to and rely on the federal government and Parliament to both support a strong Canadian national identity, manage a fair and orderly immigration system, and secure our nation’s borders. But the Kanyinda framework shows that Canada’s Supreme Court is willing to fixate on the increasingly tone-deaf voices of Big Immigration and directly challenge these foundational principles.

The Charter has a built-in fail-safe for potential extreme situations such as these, and the government and Parliament have other tools at their disposal to rein in an overzealous judiciary.

It’s now up to Mark Carney to provide clarity on how much more judicially-inspired immigration dysfunction his government will tolerate before he directs it to act.

Let’s pray that his patience has boundaries, and that the judiciary and Big Immigration doesn’t further test their limits.