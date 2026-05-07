If every political pundit in Canada is to be believed, Prime Minister Mark Carney is preparing a major cabinet shuffle this summer, with Immigration Minister Lena Diab widely expected to be the most prominent casualty.

But I’m not buying it.

Even though the PMO may be strategically planting rumours within the caucus that promotion season is approaching, there are far too many reasons for Carney to avoid a major cabinet shuffle this summer.

Here’s why.

1.) The timing doesn’t make sense.

Major cabinet shuffles are typically made after the mid-point of a government’s mandate. That timeline shifted a few weeks ago when Mark Carney cobbled together a slim majority.

Big cabinet shuffles also tend to occur after ministers have told the Prime Minister they do not intend to run in the next election. Major shuffles are usually held closer to an election to showcase the team the incumbent Prime Minister intends to bring forward into the campaign. These decisions are rarely made before the mid-point of a government’s mandate (*of a Prime Minister who is intending to reoffer, of course).

2.) Delaying a major cabinet shuffle keeps his ornery caucus on their best behaviour.

There’s another reason why timing is everything when it comes to a big cabinet shuffle.

King Louis XIV’s adage, ‘Every time I fill a vacant office, I create ten malcontents and one ingrate,’ should not be lost on Mr. Carney. The constant possibility of promotion into cabinet (or demotion out of it) remains a powerful motivator for every member of his caucus to toe the party line, support his agenda, and stay compliant.

If Carney moves too quickly on a major cabinet shuffle, many backbenchers who have convinced themselves they are next in line for promotion will be deeply disappointed. Those overlooked MPs could then become far less willing to support policies they disagree with. Given his razor-thin majority in the House of Commons, Carney cannot afford even one disgruntled MP who has been passed over for cabinet to conveniently forget to show up for a critical vote.

A similar challenge awaits Carney with House of Commons committees. After he restructured them to secure a Liberal majority on each, many Liberal backbenchers are now expected to cover two (or even three) committees per week, on top of their regular House duties. This makes it far more difficult for them to find colleagues available to fill in when conflicts arise. The result is a recipe for a very grumpy backbench. However, the dangled carrot of a future cabinet position might keep that frustration in check.

These problems are not hypothetical. Cracks in Carney’s caucus have already arisen. High profile Liberal MP Steven Guilbeault resigned from cabinet over some of the Prime Minister’s decisions, and several members of his backbench openly disagreed with other decisions he’s made. All of this turbulence comes after he disappointed several prominent members of previous cabinets by dropping them. Carney can’t risk causing further foment by shuffling again too soon.

Further complicating this issue are the floor crossers he brought into his fold who expect a reward. Letting them hang out to dry for a while serves to both help put a damper on their expectations and let longtime Liberal backbenchers adjust to their presence.

3.) Carney needs time to let his handpicked byelection winners earn their backbench stripes, and try to elect a few more to sit with them.

There’s been much speculation about how Carney is likely to promote one or more of the recent by-election victors into his cabinet as part of a major shuffle. But there’s nothing that pisses a long term backbencher off more than having a newb who hasn’t carried water for the Party leapfrog everyone else into a plum position. At the same time, there’s no better predictor of if a new recruit has the humility to be a cabinet star than watching how they behave while macerating on the nether regions backbench for a while. Carney would be well served to let his new recruits stew for a bit.

Additionally, Carney’s (rather ungracious) decision to unceremoniously send former cabinet minister Jonathan Wilkinson out to pasture will free up a seat, which will afford the Prime Minister another opportunity to try to install another hand-picked appointee. The same applies to the impending departure of NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice and, potentially, Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith. Don’t expect a major cabinet shuffle until all the foreseeable by-elections are complete.

4.) A cabinet shuffle is a channel changer that a Prime Minister can’t use often, or risk looking like his government is unstable.

Carney picked his first cabinet after he became Liberal party leader in early 2025, then made major changes to it after the federal election later that year.

Conducting another major cabinet shuffle so early in his mandate would have several drawbacks. First, it would exhaust the ability for him to use a major shuffle at a later date to dominate and reset the news cycle. That’s because frequent major shuffles project an image of instability, which is precisely the wrong signal for Carney to send amid a weakening economy.

5.) Lena Diab, Canada’s widely panned immigration Minister, was Carney’s pick. If he shuffles her as a one off, it will raise questions about his judgement.

My team has put a lot of time and effort into strategically prosecuting Lena Diab’s plethora of deficiencies and failures as a Minister. We’ve been successful. Now, hardly a day goes by wherein even the most ardent left-leaning pundits on political talk shows are saying that she has to be shuffled.

But if Carney doesn’t conduct a major shuffle - for all the reasons listed above - her firing wouldn’t be a footnote in a bigger shuffle, it would be the key headline.

That’s a headline Carney can’t afford. Lena Diab was not even in former Prime Minister Just Trudeau’s cabinet. She was squarely Mark Carney’s pick. He decided to put her into cabinet in spite of her dismal track record as the immigration minister in the Nova Scotia government.

Also, immigration is a file that Carney doesn’t seem to care or know much about. This fact was glaringly obvious as he fumbled through his Question Period binder this week, caught off guard by immigration Leader’s Round questions directed at him by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre.

Said differently, Carney might not care if Lena Diab is failing in the file. If that’s true, the risk of firing her in a one-off shuffle and garnering several days of media coverage about “wow how did Mark Carney make such a big hiring mistake” might not be particularly appealing to him.

Finally, Diab is a prominent figure in Canada’s Lebanese diaspora. She’s also a woman. Her removal in a standalone, high-profile demotion so soon after Carney appointed her could carry real political narrative consequences within the Liberal’s voter coalition. It risks alienating key cultural communities and further fueling the emerging narrative that he is dismissive of women. Carney could easily be seen as having hung her out to dry on a difficult file with little support or mentorship.

Mr. Carney is probably more likely to simply keep attempting to hide Diab from further scrutiny.

6.) Carney doesn’t seem to have any intention of widening his circle of influence.

A big cabinet shuffle could signal that the Prime Minister wants to change or broaden his circle of influence. If rumours out of government relations circles are true, Carney seems to be very content having all major decisions continue to be made by him, his Chief of Staff Marc-André Blanchard, Clerk of the Privy Council Michael Sabia, and Ministers Tim Hodgson and Dominic Leblanc.

So to any Liberal backbenchers who may be reading this, if you’re expecting a promotion, settle in.

You might be waiting longer than you expected. And Lena, you might be able to breathe a sigh of relief.